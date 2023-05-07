Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is “wise beyond his years” after being given a “good upbringing in the game”, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

This season, the 19-year-old has been one of the few shining lights for Ruben Selles' squad at St. Mary’s.

Southampton news – Romeo Lavia

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are in talks with Lavia to convince him to join the Stamford Bridge outfit alongside Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

Discussions between the midfielder and the Blues have been going on for two months as they look to reach an agreement which would see the teenager make the move to west London.

The same publication says that Chelsea believe they could secure Lavia’s signature for a fee of £45m in the upcoming transfer market, despite the fact the former Manchester City talent has four years remaining on his current contract.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino’s side could step up their pursuits to sign the starlet in the coming weeks, with Southampton looking set for relegation to the Championship.

And the journalist believes that a scout watching his display in the Saints’ 3-1 defeat at Newcastle United last weekend would be “nothing but impressed” by his ability on the pitch and personality.

What has Jones said about Southampton and Lavia?

Discussing Lavia’s performance at Newcastle, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He's wise beyond his years. If you were a scout at that game, you could be nothing but impressed by how he is as a person and a footballer.

“He’s got that mentality, which means he could fit into any football club. He’s had a good upbringing in the game, which counts for a lot.”

How has Lavia performed for Southampton this season?

Lavia, previously described as a “monster” by Daily Echo reporter Benjy Nurick, has enjoyed an excellent first campaign in senior football this season and will have attracted multiple suitors to his services ahead of the summer transfer window.

The talent only linked up with the St. Mary’s outfit last summer, having sealed a £10.5m move from Manchester City.

This season, the one-cap Belgium international has made 30 appearances for the Saints, bagging one goal and providing a singular assist from a holding midfield role.

His underlying WhoScored defensive stats separate the youngster from the rest, having made an average of 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per 90 minutes this season.

Therefore, with Chelsea and other Premier League giants sounding out his services, it’s unlikely that Lavia will stick around at Southampton should they suffer an expected relegation to the Championship.