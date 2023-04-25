Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia will “definitely push for a move” if the St. Mary’s outfit are relegated from the Premier League, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest in his services throughout the campaign.

Southampton transfer news – Romeo Lavia

According to Football Insider, Lavia now sits at the top of Chelsea’s summer transfer targets, with the Blues having already expressed an interest in the Southampton teenager.

The same publication indicates that the midfielder will leave St. Mary’s, irrespective of whether the division’s basement side can secure an unlikely late bid for survival in the Premier League, and will cost somewhere in the region of £45m.

Manchester City have a buy-back clause on the talent they sold in a deal worth £14m at the start of the season.

But their option doesn’t become active until the summer transfer window of 2024, indicating that now is the ideal time for alternative suitors to attempt to secure his services.

Crook has already told GIVEMESPORT that Lavia is the “perfect [Mauricio] Pochettino player” amid Chelsea’s likely appointment of the Argentine.

And the talkSPORT reporter believes that there is “no question” about Lavia’s talent and says the midfielder will push through a move should Southampton be a Championship club come the end of the season.

What has Crook said about Southampton and Lavia?

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “He's a talent. There’s no question about that. I don't see him wanting to play in the Championship. If Southampton go down, he’ll push for a move.”

Would Lavia’s departure be a blow for Southampton?

Lavia has been one of the few shining lights in an atrocious season for Southampton, with the young midfielder showing his potential ability in the middle of the park at St. Mary’s.

The one-cap Belgium international has hit the back of the net once and provided one assist in 28 appearances from a holding midfield role as he adapts to his first season of regular senior football.

The 5 foot 11 talent has made his presence known to the opposition, having made two tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game in the Premier League this season, earning him an average WhoScored rating of 6.61 for his overall displays in the top flight.

With the Saints sitting bottom of the Premier League, their chances of survival and holding on to Lavia’s services seem unlikely come the summer transfer window as the south coast club look at a season in the second-tier next term.