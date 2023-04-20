Southampton’s impressive academy could help the side massively, should the club be relegated to the Championship at St. Mary’s, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Ruben Selles’ Saints squad currently lie at the basement of the Premier League towards the end of the season.

Southampton news – Latest

After last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat by Crystal Palace, Southampton are now staring at the prospect of relegation to the Championship come the end of the season.

The Saints sit four points behind 17th-placed Everton, with a significantly inferior goal difference, but are in danger of being cut further adrift with games running out.

Selles’ outfit have just seven games to turn the deficit around, which is easier said than done for a side who have failed to win any of their last six Premier League fixtures.

However, journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Southampton could bounce straight back into the Premier League if they were to face the prospect of a season in the Championship next season.

And Taylor believes that the club’s academy will give them a boost should the south coast outfit be competing in English football’s second tier for the first time since 2012 next term.

What has Taylor said about Southampton?

When asked if there was any manager, in particular, Southampton should look to appoint in the event of relegation, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't have anyone off the top of my head.

“If you look at Fulham with Marco Silva, he’s done such a brilliant job, and these kinds of coaches are available.

“I do anticipate Southampton to get things right. I feel like they're too much of a big club.

“They also have some great young players and a great academy. The academy element is going to help them massively in the Championship.”

Who could emerge from Southampton’s academy next season?

There are plenty of individuals in the Southampton youth setup looking to follow in the footsteps of academy graduate James Ward-Prowse, who now captains the club, having been in and around the first team for a decade.

England U18 striker Dominic Ballard looks the most likely prospect at the time of writing, having hit the back of the net 21 times whilst providing two assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for both the B team and the senior side this season.

Versatile attack-minded player Kami Doyle will also hope to get a look in, should the Saints be competing in the Championship next season, having provided 17 goal contributions in 19 outings this term.

Southampton may be struggling to retain their Premier League status at the time of writing, but relegation could enable some of their talented youth prospects to flourish at St. Mary’s, beginning the start of a bright period for the south coast outfit.