Highlights Southampton manager Russell Martin may just be starting to feel the pressure after three consecutive Championship defeats.

The Saints head coach has a "big challenge" on his hands to fit a £40m trio into the starting XI.

Southampton travel to Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has “a big challenge” on his hands to fit Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Ross Stewart into the same starting XI at St. Mary’s, as journalist Dean Jones considers finding the right balance to GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints have endured a difficult few weeks since the beginning of September as they aim for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Southampton news – Latest

It’s been a testing week for Martin, whose side haven't responded to their 5-0 shellacking at Sunderland at the beginning of the month as hoped. The Saints started the season in decent form, winning their opening fixture at Sheffield Wednesday before a thrilling 4-4 home draw with Norwich City followed a disappointing first-round Carabao Cup exit at Gillingham. Martin’s side then travelled to Plymouth Argyle, dispatching the newly promoted side 2-1 before another 2-1 victory followed at home to Queens Park Rangers.

However, despite welcoming eight new faces during the summer transfer window, Southampton’s form tailed off following the market’s closure on 1st September. A 5-0 humiliation at Sunderland, less than 24 hours after the conclusion of Deadline Day, gave Martin food for thought during the season’s first international break. But a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Leicester City before this week’s 1-0 loss against Ipswich Town at St. Mary’s now puts the former Swansea City manager under pressure to turn the tide soon.

Jones has already told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton need centre-backs Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens to play to enable the 37-year-old head coach’s system to work. Martin used a pairing of Shea Charles and Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis for the visit of Ipswich, making it eight games without a clean sheet this season.

Che Adams & Adam Armstrong - 2023/24 comparison Adams Armstrong Appearances 7 7 Goals 3 4 Assists 1 1 Yellow cards 3 1 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Southampton?

Jones is concerned about how Martin fits Adams, Adam Armstrong, and Stewart into the same starting XI, who cost a combined £40m in transfer fees when the latter is fit. The journalist believes it could cause some players to think about a departure if they can’t get in the side despite the team’s poor form. Asked how he’s going to fit the attacking trio in the side when Stewart is fit, he told GIVEMESPORT:

“It is a big challenge for Martin because he has to use the strength in numbers in terms of strong attacking assets to his advantage. But finding the right balance in playing time in positions will prove tricky when he's also got Stewart in the mix. So, the players need to rise to the challenges and see them as exactly that, a challenge. But that should drive these players to play better and to score more, and it will probably be the case if the team are doing well. “But what can become a problem in a situation like this is when someone is such a threat to your position or future that you don't get the same motivation to play well. Especially if the team isn't doing well, and it looks like someone's taking your position, your mind starts to wander, and you start to consider if you should be leaving the team rather than trying to win your place back. So, that will be a fine balance that Martin's must find.”

Read More: Martin 'will start' under-fire £70k-a-week star again at St Mary’s

What has Martin said about Southampton’s recent form?

Following Southampton’s third consecutive defeat, Martin offered his assessment of the situation, expressing confidence that his side will come out the other end of this rough patch of form (via Southampton’s official website).

“We make a mistake and get punished for it and concede a poor goal and didn’t react well enough to the disappointment. We are having a tough moment with the three defeats, but the reaction to disappointment in games and to disappointing moments is what’s really hurting us, to be honest. “We started the game really brightly and then made a mistake and conceded - which will get less and less as the season goes on - we’re paying for that with people learning and trying things, so we got hurt and went one nil down and then for 20 minutes we totally lost our rhythm and lost our way and fear just crept in the whole place, and you can feel it. “So it’s really time now for everyone to be brave, the players, the staff, the supporters at times, they were great in the second half, they really stuck with the team, so the reaction to disappointment, it’s not good enough, we don’t look after each other enough on the pitch in those moments, and you have to really want to be the guy to take the ball and settle the game down again, and we just don’t quite have enough of that.”

With Martin under increasing scrutiny with every passing game, Southampton travel to struggling Middlesbrough on Saturday before Leeds United visit St. Mary’s the following weekend. The Saints close out their next set of fixtures before the season’s second international break with clashes against Stoke City and Rotherham United.