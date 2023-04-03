Southampton owners Sport Republic and the club’s coaching staff may have a different stance on the recruitment philosophy at St. Mary’s, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Ruben Selles will look to guide the Saints to Premier League safety before the end of this season.

Southampton transfer news – January

It’s safe to say that Southampton’s January transfer business has produced mixed results on the pitch so far as we head into the business end of the campaign.

The club’s £12m acquisition of Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has proved to be a success at the time of writing, with the 20-year-old already hitting the back of the net twice in nine Premier League appearances.

However, £22m deadline day signing Kamaldeen Sulemana has yet to provide either a goal or assist in the top flight, which is symptomatic of a side struggling for firepower in the final third.

Meanwhile, striker Paul Onuachu, winger Mislav Orsic and right-back James Bree have failed to nail down a regular place in Selles’ side, indicating that the Spanish head coach was not entirely on board with the recruitment made in January.

And Taylor believes that Southampton needed to sign “experience and pedigree” given the precarious nature of their situation at the bottom of the Premier League.

What has Taylor said about Southampton?

When discussing Onuachu and Orsic’s playing time at St. Mary’s, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it epitomises the difference in view of Sport Republic and managerially regarding recruitment.

“Sport Republic are trying to be savvy in the market. I like what they’re trying to do, but when you're bottom of the Premier League table, you need experience and pedigree.”

What next for Southampton?

Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham United means that the Saints are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, with the majority of sides above them having played a game less.

Matters may not get much better for the Saints next weekend, with title-chasing Manchester City visiting St. Mary’s before two huge home clashes against Crystal Palace fall either side of a trip to league leaders Arsenal this month.

Having spent almost £126m on additions across the summer and winter transfer windows this season, Sport Republic will feel they have failed to provide the appropriate reinforcements to Ralph Hassenhuttl, Jones and Selles’ squads.

Therefore, it’s tough to envisage a situation where the owners aren’t held partially responsible for the club’s demise if Southampton drop into the Championship before next season.