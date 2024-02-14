Highlights Flynn Downes has a "big chance" of playing in Southampton's upcoming match against West Bromwich Albion, according to head coach Russell Martin.

Downes missed Saints' 3-1 defeat at Bristol City due to injury, but hopes to return to action soon.

Martin believes Downes' absence had a significant impact on Southampton's performance, with the team lacking athletically without him.

Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes has a “big chance” of being involved in the side’s trip to West Bromwich Albion on 16th February, according to head coach Russell Martin.

Downes wasn’t involved in the Saints’ 3-1 defeat at Bristol City on 13th February but hoped to return to action before the weekend.

Martin has been tasked with helping Southampton achieve an immediate return to the Premier League at St. Mary’s after the south coast outfit were relegated to the Championship during the 2022/23 season. Southampton are well in the race for promotion but saw their club-record 25-game unbeaten streak end in the defeat at Ashton Gate earlier this week.

Downes absent from Bristol City defeat

The midfielder sustained an injury in the victory over Huddersfield Town

Downes was ruled out of Southampton’s trip to Bristol City following a knock sustained in the Saints’ 5-3 win over Huddersfield Town on 10th February.

After the game, Martin had feared the West Ham United loanee had picked up a severe injury, but his first update revealed that the setback wasn’t as bad as first assumed. However, Downes’ presence was missed at Ashton Gate, as Southampton succumbed to their first defeat since September 2023, which comes as a blow to their automatic promotion hopes.

Following the game, Martin revealed that Downes could be back for Friday’s trip to play-off contenders West Brom (via Alfie House). Asked if the midfielder would be available at The Hawthorns, Martin said:

“I hope so. There's a big chance. Flynn was a massive loss in a game like this as when you take him out, the team is different athletically.”

Downes has been a helpful signing since his arrival on loan from West Ham. The 25-year-old has played in 71% of available Championship minutes across the 2023/24 season and is often a nailed-on starter for Martin’s side when fit. In December 2023, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that “it’s looking positive” for Southampton’s chances of permanently signing Downes at the end of his loan deal.

With Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse dictating the midfield at West Ham, it seems unlikely that Downes is required at the London Stadium. Therefore, Southampton will hope to take advantage of his current loan spell by acquiring his services permanently. It remains to be seen whether the chances of a deal depend on the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Flynn Downes - stats vs current Southampton 2023/24 Championship squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.97 =5th Goals 1 =12th Assists 2 =4th Average passes per game 69 4th Pass success rate 94.2% 4th Tackles per game 1.9 1st Interceptions per game 1.5 2nd Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 14-02-24

Southampton news, including praise for Russell Martin

Martin replaced Ruben Selles at St. Mary’s last summer

With Southampton still in the automatic promotion race in the Championship, Saints fans will be starting to dream of a return to the Premier League. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (9th February) that Martin should be credited for his role in the south coast outfit’s turnaround during the 2023/24 season after a tricky start.

After a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough in September, Southampton went on a 25-game club-record unbeaten streak, which ended following a 3-1 loss at Bristol City on 13th February. Saints return to action when they travel to West Brom on 16th February. A double-header of home fixtures against Millwall and Hull City will precede their FA Cup Fifth Round trip to Liverpool on the 28th.