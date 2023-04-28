Southampton forward Theo Walcott should have played more often than he has at St. Mary’s this season, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Ruben Selles' Saints outfit look set to drop into the Championship come the end of the campaign.

Southampton news – Theo Walcott

Walcott returned to Southampton from Everton in October 2020, initially on a season-long loan deal, before signing a permanent contract with the south coast outfit at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The wide man has since been used sporadically after being a regular member of the starting XI during his temporary switch to St. Mary’s and will have hoped to have gotten more minutes under his belt throughout the last two seasons.

The former Arsenal star has mostly only been able to stand and watch as Southampton have plummeted to the foot of the Premier League, with relegation now seeming to have an air of inevitability for the basement side.

On occasion, the 34-year-old has been allowed to make a difference in spells this season and ‘rolled back the years’ when he hit the back of the net in the Saints’ 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last month.

And Crook believes that Walcott should have been given more game time over other individuals who “don’t really care about the football club.”

What has Crook said about Southampton and Walcott?

When asked if Walcott could have been provided more opportunities to perform this season, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he should. I think part of the problem at Southampton is that they've signed too many of the wrong type of characters, players who don't really care about the football club. They're just almost passing through.”

What next for Southampton and Walcott?

Walcott’s tenure at Southampton could well be over come the end of the season, with his fate potentially sealed if the Saints drop into the Championship.

The £75,000 per-week earner’s contract expires in the summer, and given the cost of his wages, it seems unlikely that an extension to his deal is in the offing unless he can agree to significantly reduced terms.

The former 47-cap England international will be disappointed with how his second spell at Southampton has turned out, having come through the club’s academy in the mid-2000s.

But the London-born winger can hardly be held responsible for Southampton’s recent demise, given the lack of playing time offered by Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and now Selles.