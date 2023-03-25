Southampton forward Theo Walcott rolled back the years with his goal in the Saints’ 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary’s last weekend, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Ruben Selles’ side are battling to avoid the drop into the Championship at the end of the season.

Southampton news – Theo Walcott

It looked for all the world that Southampton had been consigned to another defeat when Ivan Perisic’s 74th-minute strike gave Spurs a 3-1 lead late in the day at St. Mary’s.

However, a quick response from Walcott, followed by James Ward-Prowse’s stoppage-time penalty, rescued what looked like an unlikely point for the Saints.

The experienced wide man hopes that some of the younger players in Selles’ squad will follow his example as he looks to fire the south coast club to Premier League survival.

“They are players you want to follow, and if you see someone like myself at 34 years old running my socks off, you follow. It’s as simple as that. We’re all in it together and we all want to be successful,” said Walcott (via the Southern Daily Echo).

And Jones says that you could be forgiven for forgetting Walcott “was still a player until recently,” having struggled to get a regular run of games this season.

What has Jones said about Southampton and Walcott?

Speaking about Walcott’s performance, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It's refreshing for Southampton fans to have some hope. I'm sure the Saints fans have been trying to cling to some hope.

“To get it from sources like this [Walcott] must be nice because Walcott has such a reputation in the game, and we've seen him do so much throughout his career.

“You’d almost forgotten he was still a player until recently, but to see him rolling back the years will have been nice.”

How has Walcott performed for Southampton this season?

It has not been an easy season for Walcott, who has watched Southampton struggle from the sidelines for most of the campaign.

The £75,000 per-week earner has played in just 18% of available Premier League minutes this term, having bagged one goal and provided a singular assist across ten appearances.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that the former 47-cap England international has only been able to achieve a WhoScored rating of 6.41 for his displays on the top flight this campaign, ranking him as the 19th-best-performing player in Selles’ squad, though this is to be expected having only played in 466 minutes across the season.

But after playing a role in the Saints’ comeback last weekend, Walcott will hope he has a role to play as the club looks to retain their Premier League status.