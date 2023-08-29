Southampton star Armel Bella-Kotchap could be a candidate to depart St. Mary’s this summer, as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti claims a European giant is tracking the centre-back.

Russell Martin hopes his Saints squad will be capable of challenging for promotion from the Premier League following the end of the transfer window.

Southampton transfer news – Armel Bella-Kotchap

Bella-Kotchap signed for Southampton from Vfl Bochum for a fee of £8.6m last summer. The centre-back endured a solid campaign but couldn’t prevent the Saints from finishing bottom of the Premier League, resulting in relegation to the second tier.

The two-cap Germany international made 26 appearances last term for the south coast outfit, registering two assists, as Southampton prepared for life in the Championship for the first time since 2012. Southampton are yet to sign a senior centre-back this summer, which could indicate they have banked on Bella-Kotchap remaining at St. Mary’s once he returns from a hamstring injury that ruled him out at the end of last season.

Last week, the 21-year-old played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly victory at Brentford, his first minutes since being forced off against Forest in April. Speaking after the game, Martin told the Southern Daily Echo: “I was really pleasantly surprised by it. It was meant to be a game for people coming in, but Flynn [Downes] was ill, and Mason [Holgate] and Ryan [Fraser] weren’t done yet. It opened an opportunity for people to play, and we had a lot of young players on the pitch against a really good Brentford team.”

However, the MailOnline has reported that Bella-Kotchap was in talks to secure a move to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund but are rivalled by the league’s current champions, Bayern Munich. The same report claims Bayern’s interest is strong, and the centre-back is open to returning to Germany after one year of playing in England. According to The Telegraph (via the Southern Daily Echo), Bella-Kotchap has a £25m release clause in his contract, with a departure on the cards if an interested party triggers the fee this week.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Sam Bellis (Barrow) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Lyanco (Al Gharafa) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Galetti said about Southampton and Bella-Kotchap?

Galetti has suggested Bella-Kotchap replace Benjamin Pavard at Bayern, who could join Inter this summer.

The Italian journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “On the exit market, let's keep an eye on Bella-Kotchap. The German centre-back is included on the list of Bayern Munich as a possible replacement for Pavard, who is close to joining Inter.”

What next for Southampton this summer?

Southampton hope to build on their positive start to the season by adding to Martin’s already impressive squad. Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts would thrive at St. Mary’s after being linked with a move to the south coast this summer.

The same journalist has also claimed to GMS that Carlos Alcaraz isn’t “throwing his toys out of the pram” despite enduring relegation to the Championship with the St. Mary’s outfit last term. However, striker Che Adams could be on his way out of the door, having been linked with a return to Premier League football, with Everton recently an interested party.