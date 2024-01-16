Highlights

The Saints underwent a squad overhaul after relegation from the Premier League during the 2023 summer transfer window, selling several key players and making new signings.

Russell Martin's side are also reportedly interested in signing West Ham United right-back Ben Johnson on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Southampton could look to sign a winger “in the next few days” after missing out on the acquisition of Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from St. Mary’s.

The Saints have enjoyed a positive first half of the campaign, with Russell Martin tasked with securing the side’s immediate promotion back to the Premier League this term.

Having undergone something of a rebuild during the 2023 summer transfer window, Southampton sit just three points behind second-placed Ipswich Town after 27 games played, meaning they’re well in the mix for a return to the top flight. The south coast outfit will use the remaining weeks of the 2024 winter transfer window to add to Martin’s squad and bolster their chances of competing for a place in the Premier League at the end of the season.

Southampton’s transfer business during the 2023/24 season

Unsurprisingly, Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League during the 2022/23 season would result in a squad overhaul, with Martin tasked with building a young and vibrant side capable of challenging at the top of the Championship. Saints would see 18 players depart St. Mary’s, whether on permanent or loan deals or due to retirement, raking in over £150m of profit during the off-season.

Key players to leave the south coast outfit included long-time midfielder and club captain James Ward-Prowse, who immediately returned to the Premier League with West Ham United. Romeo Lavia left in a mega-money deal for Chelsea, despite struggling for playing time in west London, whilst right-back Tino Livramento swapped the south for the north as he headed to Newcastle United. Southampton would also sell Nathan Tella and Mohammed Salisu to Bayer Leverkusen and AS Monaco, respectively.

Meanwhile, Martin welcomed eight new faces through the gates at St. Mary’s, with Manchester City centre-back Shea Charles representing their marquee signing of the summer. Earlier in January, Southampton conducted their first piece of business of the winter window, signing AFC Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

It came after the Saints missed out on the acquisition of Liverpool attacking midfielder Carvalho. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (10th January) that the Portugal U21 international was offered the ‘perfect project’ with the Martin’s side before he snubbed them for Hull City.

Therefore, Southampton could still be in the market to sign a forward-minded player before the winter window shuts on 1st February. However, any incoming player would have to improve the quality of the first team and must be the right deal for the club.

Joe Rothwell - stats vs midfielders in Europe's big five leagues, UCL & UEL Statistic Per 90 Percentile Expected assisted goals 0.09 54 Shot-creating actions 2.41 55 Pass success rate 83.5% 54 Successful take-ons 1.41 87 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 16-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Southampton could sign a winger ‘in the next few days’

Romano has revealed that “it’s a possibility” that Southampton will sign a winger in the next few weeks. The Italian journalist claims the Saints were initially confident of securing a deal for Carvalho before he chose to sign for Hull. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's a possibility that Southampton bring in a winger. They wanted Carvalho, and they were quite confident about securing the Carvalho deal. The player then decided to go to Hull City. But yes, they are looking at that kind of player, so I think they will try to make it happen in the next few days.”

Southampton haven’t set the world alight yet during the 2024 winter window but could just be taking their time to identify the right addition for the squad. Martin will be keen not to upset the harmonious dressing room he has created following last season’s drop into the Championship.

According to Football Insider, Southampton are interested in signing West Ham right-back Ben Johnson on loan until the end of the season. It is reported that Leeds United, Sheffield United, and Rangers are also interested in the Irons full-back, who has struggled to nail down a place in David Moyes’ side this term.

Johnson has entered the final six months of his contract with West Ham and is eager to play regular football, having turned down multiple offers to extend his deal at the London Stadium. Martin could be attracted to the signing of the 23-year-old, who is primarily a right-back but can play anywhere across the backline if required.

Southampton will return to action when they travel to Swansea City on 20th January, hoping to close the gap to Ipswich further in the automatic promotion spots. Saints then conclude January with an FA Cup Fourth Round tie at fellow second-tier outfit Watford on 28th January, hoping to reach the last-16 of the competition.