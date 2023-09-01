Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters may have “enjoyed working” with Russell Martin at St. Mary’s as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest on his future on Deadline Day.

The Saints hope to keep the defender with Russell Martin’s squad, aiming to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Southampton transfer news – Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters has been the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs this season, with the right-back’s future to be determined before 11 pm this evening. According to the Evening Standard, Fulham had considered a move for the 26-year-old as they look to provide Kenny Tete with competition on the right side of defence. Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Walker-Peters could be interested in a switch to Arsenal, who could look for cover for the injured Jurrien Timber at the Emirates Stadium.

The Express reported in August that Arteta could set his sights on the £12m signing when looking for cut-price versatile options at full-back. Meanwhile, Walker-Peters is rumoured to be of interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in the immediate aftermath of Southampton’s relegation, but a move hasn’t transpired.

Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton Stats Appearances 124 Goals 3 Assists 7 Yellow cards 17 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Crook said about Southampton and Walker-Peters?

Crook had considered that Chelsea could target Walker-Peters following the injury issues of Reece James but expects the full-back to remain at St. Mary’s beyond the transfer deadline.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I think at the end of last season, Walker-Peters looked almost certain to go, but I think he’s enjoyed working with Martin so far, so I don’t think he's trying to force his way out. I always wondered if Chelsea might come for him with James’ injury issues at right-back, and Walker-Peters could be quite a cheap option, but Malo Gusto has come in and done quite well. I think Arsenal have considered it because they like his versatility and the fact he can play in both full-back roles. At the moment, it looks like he’ll stay.”

What next for Southampton on Deadline Day?

It has already been a busy day for Southampton, having acquired the signature of Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan. Meanwhile, Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is currently undergoing a medical ahead of a £10m move to St. Mary’s. The Saints hope to continue their strong start to the season when they face the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light tomorrow lunchtime.