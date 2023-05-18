Southampton midfielders Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse could end up playing in “a few matches” in the Championship before they’re sold at St. Mary’s next season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints duo are widely expected to leave the club after Ruben Selles’ side were relegated from the Premier League this term.

Southampton transfer news – Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse

According to Football Transfers, Southampton will demand more than £50m for the services of Lavia, with Liverpool having an interest in the 19-year-old since March.

The same publication understands that Newcastle United are monitoring the situation but at a lower level than their Merseyside counterparts.

Meanwhile, journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have opened talks with Southampton over a move for the talented teenager.

Ward-Prowse is another player linked with a move away from St. Mary’s, with Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester United sending scouts to watch the 28-year-old this season, as per a report from Football Insider in March.

The same outlet says a fee of £40m could be enough to lure the Saints into a sale following their relegation to the Championship.

And Jones believes there is a chance the duo could play in some of Southampton’s early-season fixtures as they prepare for a likely move away from the south coast.

What has Jones said about Southampton and the midfield duo?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The Championship begins the first week of August. So, there is a two-month period before they are back in competitive action.

“Ideally, they will want it sorted before then, but we have seen with relegated teams like this before that their big players haven’t left in time and end up playing a few matches in the Championship.”

What next for Southampton?

Following their relegation to the Championship, Southampton must assess what players will stay for the club’s first season in the second tier since their promotion campaign of 2011/12.

With Lavia and Ward-Prowse looking set to leave St. Mary’s this summer, a midfield rebuild will be required from Sport Republic, who will be looking for the club to bounce back into the Premier League at the earliest opportunity.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mislav Orsic have all been linked with moves away from the south coast already, hinting that it could be a summer of upheaval for the now-Championship club.

However, given the hefty transfer fees Southampton can demand for Lavia and Ward-Prowse, the club’s next head coach will hope to be given a substantial budget to rebuild the side ahead of what has to be a promotion push next season.