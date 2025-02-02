Southampton youngster Sam Amo-Ameyaw has agreed to join Strasbourg on loan with an obligation to buy, with his medical already complete, according to David Ornstein.

Amo-Ameyaw has struggled to break into the Southampton senior squad on a regular basis in the last few years, and departing to gain first-team experience was always going to be a consideration. The 18-year-old is a highly-rated youngster at St Mary's, but he's competing with another talent, Tyler Dibling, for a place in the side.

Ivan Juric understandably won't want too many youngsters in his squad with the Saints in a relegation battle in the Premier League, and Amo-Ameyaw now appears to be heading through the exit door.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Strasbourg have now reached an agreement to sign Amo-Ameyaw on loan with an obligation to buy of just €7m. The 18-year-old has already completed his medical to join the French club, with a five-year deal waiting for him after his loan until the end of the season is complete.

The young talent has represented England at youth level from under-16s to under-19s, and according to Ornstein, he's regarded as one of the most promising players from his generation. Southampton fans might be disappointed to lose one of their youngsters who has come through the academy, especially for such a low fee.

Amo-Ameyaw has featured just twice for the Saints in the Premier League this season, playing a total of 28 minutes. Last term, when Southampton were in the Championship, the 18-year-old played a total of 75 minutes in the league.

At the age of 18, the talented winger shouldn't be expecting to start every single week, but seeing Dibling flourishing in the Premier League at the same age may have forced him to consider his options. Joining Strasbourg under a young manager like Liam Rosenior could be what he needs to kickstart his career. Interestingly, Strasbourg share the same owners as Chelsea, so there could be scope for Amo-Ameyaw to return to the Premier League if he kicks on in Ligue 1.

