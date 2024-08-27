Southampton's poor start to the season has seen them fall to two 1-0 defeats in the Premier League, with a severe lack of goals meaning that the club are looking for attacking recruits - and the south coast outfit have seemingly settled on a key target in Corinthians star Yuri Alberto, with reports stating that the club had 'lodged' a bid for his services.

Having returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking under Russell Martin, Saints have been active in the transfer market, though it has mainly been defenders and midfielders brought in with the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Adam Lallana joining amongst others.

Last season saw a few too many goals leaked, but that appears to have been remedied to an extent - and now attentions have been turned to boosting their forward options, with Benjamin Back stating that an official bid has been submitted for his services.

Southampton Submit Bid For Yuri Alberto

The striker has been on the radar of clubs down the years

The report from Brazil states that Southampton have sent a new formal bid to Brazilian Serie A outfit Corinthians for striker Alberto, with Martin looking to bolster his front line with the transfer deadline growing ever closer.

Negotiations are thought to be underway between the two clubs over the 'formula' of the deal, and with midfielder Charly Alcaraz moving over to South America to join fellow Brazilian side Flamengo, there will be money to reinvest at St. Mary's - and that could see Alberto move to the south coast in a bid to realise his Premier League dream.

Southampton's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25. Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 0 =19th xG For 2.25 17th xG Against 3.01 9th Shots faced per game 6.5 12th Shots taken per game 6 =12th

Alcaraz's talents will be missed after he somewhat impressed in the top-flight last time out with four goals in 18 games for the relegated Saints - but his money could be used to bring in Brazilian star Alberto.

Having made his debut for the Brazil national team back in 2023, Alberto has shone at Corinthians with 26 goals in all competitions for the São Paulo-based outfit since 2022.

Unknown to many, he has already spent time in UEFA competitions after a move to Zenit St. Petersburg in 2021/22 - though after six goals in 15 games, he moved back to South America to continue his career, where he has been described as a "real gem".

Southampton Still Need to Add an Attacker

It's been a summer of change on the south coast

Southampton have already signed Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer to come into their attacking ranks at St. Mary's for the Premier League season - but with Sekou Mara and Che Adams both departing the club in the summer, it's two in and two out on the south coast and as a result, another recruit could be needed if they are to add to their firepower.

Southampton won the play-offs for the first time in their history last season - downing Leeds United at Wembley.

Alberto has a generally prolific record throughout his career, scoring 78 goals in just 241 first-team appearances across his four professional clubs - and having made his Brazil debut last year, there is clearly a talent there.

Martin would do well to bring him in, and with Southampton having failed to score in their opening two Premier League games against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, there is a need for goals to arrive in their squad - with Martin admitting that the club 'need help' in the final third after their defeat to Forest. He said:

“I think need to add some help in the attacking third. That was the big difference against Forest. Out of eagerness to make things happen, the minute we got into the final third we just lost the ball. Against Forest it’s the worst thing you can do. “We had too many turnovers and forced passes. I know what that is, I’ve been there. It’s eagerness to get there and show what you can do."

