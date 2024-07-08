Highlights Welington's move to Southampton is on the verge of collapsing, with Torino agreeing to pay a transfer fee to land him immediately.

Saints may now have to look for an alternative left-back, having identified Welington as an option to compete with Ryan Manning.

The south coast club are also said to be closing in on signing Danny Ings from West Ham in a deal worth around £6 million.

Despite undergoing and passing a medical with Southampton, São Paulo's Welington could instead be closing in on a move to Torino, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Welington has been on the radar for several European clubs for a few years now, after breaking into the São Paulo first team in 2021. At the age of 23, the left-back has made 146 appearances for the Brazilian giants, thriving as an attacking outlet.

Despite passing medical tests at St Mary's, with a deal between the south coast club and the player all but agreed, this move is now on the verge of collapsing with Italian side Torino confident they will hijack the move. According to Di Marzio, the Saints were ready to snap up Welington on a free transfer once his deal expired in December, but instead Torino have agreed to pay a transfer fee for the player in order to land him immediately.

Torino Close in on Southampton Target

Russell Martin saw Welington as an alternative to Manning

After winning promotion back to the Premier League by beating Leeds at Wembley in May, Saints boss Russell Martin has been eager to bolster his squad significantly. The likes of Charlie Taylor, Adam Lallana and Ronnie Edwards have already arrived, while an additional left-back to compete with Ryan Manning has been on the agenda.

Talks with Welington's representatives over a free transfer that would see the defender join Southampton in January developed quickly, with the player undergoing a medical ahead of a deal last week. However, Torino have hijacked the deal, with Di Marzio reporting that Il Toro have agreed to purchase the Brazil under-23 international imminently.

Of course, this more favourable outcome has been accepted by Sao Paulo, who may now receive compensation for losing the player. The Granata are 'increasingly confident' they will be able to bring Welington to Italy, and will attain his services from the start of the upcoming season.

This change in circumstances will be disappointing to Martin and the Saints' hierarchy, who will now have to pivot to find an alternative full-back. Manning made 37 appearances for the newly promoted side last season, and Martin is understood to be prioritising a left-back to ease the burden on the former Swansea City man, who has no top flight experience.

Welington's Serie A Statistics 2024 Appearances 13 Assists 1 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.5 Tackles Per 90 1.93 Interceptions Per 90 1.19 Clearances Per 90 1.83

Saints Reportedly Closing in on Danny Ings

The striker is said to be set to rejoin his former club

While a deal for Wellngton may be about to fall apart, Southampton's transfer business thus far has been productive, and they're closing on another major signing. Danny Ings is set to rejoin the club from West Ham, in a deal expected to be worth around £6 million.

The experienced forward made 100 appearances for Southampton between 2018 and 2021, scoring 46 goals in total. This included an exceptional 25 goal campaign in 2019/20, and Martin will be hoping the 31-year-old can come close to recreating that form next season. Ings will join the club's cohort of strikers, complimenting the likes of Che Adams and Adam Armstrong up front.

Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also reportedly agreed to a shock return to Southampton, rejoining the club after 13 years away from the south coast.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 08/07/2024