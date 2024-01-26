Highlights Southampton are leading the race to sign Manuel Benson from Burnley during the January transfer window, which would boost their chances of promotion.

Benson has struggled for game time at Burnley this season, in contrast to his successful campaign in the Championship last year.

Southampton are said to be ahead of Leeds in the race to sign Benson, who is expected to leave Burnley before next week's deadline.

Southampton are leading the race ahead of fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United to sign Manuel Benson during the January transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Less than one week of the window remains and with Thursday's deadline now fast approaching, Southampton are keen to get more deals across the line, in order to boost their chances of an immediate return to the Premier League. Benson has been attracting interest from across the second tier, as his first half of the season with top-flight Burnley hasn't exactly gone to plan.

The Belgian-born winger is struggling for game time under Vincent Kompany and as a result, a move away from Turf Moor is being touted this month.

Benson eyeing return to second tier after successful Burnley season

It's been quite the contrast in seasons for Benson, who this time last year was waltzing his way to the Championship title with Burnley, but is now struggling for minutes at the Lancastrian outfit.

During the 2022/23 campaign with the Clarets, Benson featured in 33 of Burnley's league matches, while netting a healthy 12 goals during that time too. Alongside his prolific goals tally, Benson also picked up a handy three assists, making him a worthwhile member of the Burnley side.

However, this time around, things have been flipped on their head, as at the halfway stage of the season, Benson boasts just four Premier League appearances to his name. As a result, it looks like the former Royal Antwerp man could be moved on during the January window, with a Championship return looking like the most likely outcome.

Manuel Benson - Championship stats Matches 33 Goals 12 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt

Southampton in race for Benson signature

Benson hasn't been short of suitors during the January window, with clubs across the second tier having shown a keen interest. It was reported earlier in the month that Hull City had secured a verbal agreement with Burnley for the player, but any signs of that move being completed appears to have stalled.

Elsewhere, it's now been claimed that Southampton are the side who have won the race to sign Benson, ahead of Leeds, who have also been named as a suitor. The attacker is expected to join Russel Martin's side until the end of the current campaign, bringing an end to his horror season with Premier League Burnley.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Benson singing for Southampton could provide them with the boost they need to earn promotion back to the Premier League this season. Comparing the 5ft 7in forward to current Leeds star Crysencio Summerville, Jones expects Benson to make an immediate impact upon his arrival at St Mary's.

When quizzed on the latest in regard to Benson's proposed January transfer move, journalist Jacobs admitted that the player at this stage of the window was more likely to sign for Southampton than Leeds. Claiming the South Coast outfit would be acquiring a 'top-quality' player, should they secure the deal, Jacobs believes Benson won't be playing for Burnley after next week's deadline:

“By Championship standards he's obviously a top-quality player, very confident in the league and it's no real surprise therefore that both Leeds and Southampton are in the race. Some sources say Southampton are slightly ahead of Leeds but I think with nothing done, we're just going to have to wait and see because it's two attractive offers on the table for the player.”

Southampton busy bees ahead of January deadline

With business left to do, it's claimed Southampton could be in for a busy final week of the transfer window, as the Saints look to bolster their squad ahead of the promotion run-in. Martin's side are well in the mix at the top of the Championship table, sitting just one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

One of the players they have been linked with in the final few days of January is West Ham United's Ben Johnson. The fullback is another Premier League star who has struggled for minutes this season, with a move away from the capital club now being mooted.

The 23-year-old is attracting attention from across the country, as Sheffield United and Leeds, along with Southampton have been named as potential suitors for Johnson, who has featured just 11 times for West Ham so far this season. If Southampton can secure Johnson's signature, along with Benson too, Martin could well have the pieces to mount a second-half-of-the-season promotion push and take Southampton back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.