Southampton star defender Jan Bednarek was among those criticised for Poland in their most recent game, with Polish outlet Super Express branding the centre-back’s efforts as ‘disastrous’ and giving him a 2.5 match rating.

A vintage display from Luka Modric secured Croatia a 1-0 home win over Poland in their Nations League A Group 1 clash on Sunday. The defeat was a game to forget for the visitors, who barely threatened the Croats for the majority of the game and looked shaky in defence.

A narrow loss will feel like a significant relief for Poland, who allowed Croatia to take 23 shots and received a wave of criticism in the local press after an uninspiring performance.

A key man in Russell Martin’s promotion-winning side last season, the Polish ace endured a tough night against a Modric-led Croatia, who dominated the midfield but were wasteful in front of goal, managing only six shots on target from 23 attempts.

Both Croatia and Poland sit second and third, respectively, in the group after two matches, with three points each. Portugal, who came from behind to beat Scotland 2-1 in their match, lead the group with six points.

Bednarek Enjoyed a Strong Season

In Russell Martin’s promotion-winning side

Bednarek, who was criticised after a poor display against Croatia on Sunday, is coming off a brilliant season for Southampton in the Championship, which ended with the Saints lifting the play-off trophy and securing a return to the Premier League.

The powerful centre-back, who earns £60k-a-week at St Mary's, was a key figure in Russell Martin’s side last season, featuring in 45 of their 49 league fixtures.

Speaking to the media in July, Martin was full of praise for Bednarek and expressed his hope that the central defender would commit to a new contract, after his heroic displays helped ensure the Saints' return to the Premier League.

Their top-flight comeback, however, is a different story. Southampton have started the season with three losses, and reports now claim Martin could face the sack by the end of September if he does not turn around the disappointing run of results.

Russell Martin Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 58 Wins 31 Draws 11 Losses 16 Goals scored 106 Goals conceded 79 Points per match 1.79

Southampton currently sit 19th in the table, with only one goal scored in August, courtesy of full-back Yukinari Sugawara’s consolation at Brentford a week ago.

Russell Martin Sack Latest

Saints boss faces an early dismissal

According to Football Insider, Russell Martin could be sacked by the end of this month if Southampton fail to overturn their poor start to the Premier League campaign.

The Brighton-born tactician has begun the season with losses to Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford, but insists his side will maintain a possession-based approach despite a disappointing August.

With the Saints' board reportedly wanting a more pragmatic approach to grind out results after a lacklustre start to the season, they may soon perform a U-turn on Martin’s future at St. Mary’s, despite having handed him a three-year extension following their promotion.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-09-24.