Chilean fans and pundits are increasing pressure on manager Ricardo Gareca to give Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz a chance to prove himself on the international stage, with journalist Rodrigo Herrera suggesting he ‘doesn’t see any reason’ why the Stoke-on-Trent-born attacker has been left out of the starting XI lately.

Under Gareca’s tenure, Brereton Diaz's international career has hit a frustrating wall, despite the 25-year-old impressing with solid performances at club level in recent months.

The Argentine manager has opted to bench the Southampton forward and often play him out of position on the wing, with his last start in the Chilean lineup occurring in November 2023, in a 0-0 draw with Chile.

Gareca even raised eyebrows by suggesting that Brereton Diaz needed to learn Spanish to secure a place in the squad, though he later softened his stance, clarifying it was merely a suggestion rather than a condition.

With many wondering why one of Chile's most impressive talents is being sidelined, Herrera is among those calling for Brereton Diaz to finally be given a proper chance by Gareca, who is yet to start the Southampton ace since taking charge of the team in January this year.

Brereton Diaz Backed for Key Chile Role

He last started in November 2023

Speaking to BolaVIP, Herrera questioned Brereton Diaz’s omission from Chile’s starting XI, suggesting the versatile forward should be a regular starter under Gareca:

“I don’t see any reason why the only striker we have in the best league in the world doesn’t have a place in the team, or why Ricardo Gareca’s problem is to place him where he belongs. “I’m not asking him to play him as a 9, a 10, a 7, but rather that he finds the best place for him on the field, as Martín Lasarte did. We are losing a player who is not Van Basten, but is a guy who is important today.”

With mounting pressure on Gareca ahead of Chile’s match against Bolivia on Tuesday, there is hope that the manager will finally grant Brereton Diaz his deserved spot in the starting XI.

Since arriving to Southampton on a four-year deal last month from Villarreal, the 25-year-old, who Tony Mowbray said has 'extraordinary' work rate, has featured in all three games of the season so far but has failed to score or assist and has been unable to prevent the south coast club from a pointless start to the campaign.

In 16 appearances on loan at Sheffield United last season, Brereton Diaz netted six goals and provided one assist across all competitions, but failed to be on the winning side in any of his 14 Premier League outings.

Ben Brereton Diaz's Sheffield United Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 14 6 1 1,110 FA Cup 2 0 0 81

Sugawara Praised for Southampton Displays

Despite three losses to start the campaign

Southampton defender Yukinari Sugawara has earned praise after his impressive start to life in the Premier League, with Sky Sports journalist Sam Tighe suggesting the Japanese ace is ‘looking awesome’ after the first three games.

Sugawara’s capture for a fee in the region of £7m now looks like a proper steal for Southampton, who remain winless in the Premier League but can take positives from the attacking right-back’s performances.

The Japanese international scored a consolation goal in a 3-1 loss to Brentford – Southampton’s only goal of the season so far.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-09-24.