Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo can still shine at St Mary's, believes Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The 26-year-old has had a difficult debut campaign at the south coast club, but Taylor thinks he could still make an impact for them in the Championship next season if he stays.

Southampton news — Joe Aribo

Aribo hasn't played too many games since Ralph Hasenhüttl's sacking last November.

In total, the Nigeria international has made 20 appearances for Rubén Sellés' side in the Premier League this season, with only 12 of those being starts, as per Transfermarkt.

On his lack of game time, Aribo told Elegbete TV Sport back in March: "It is the coach's decision. I think every single coach has his own opinion on things. For me, I'm not really too fazed because it's processes. For me, it's growing pains. I just need to be patient and just wait on God's timing, which is perfect."

Southampton signed Aribo from Rangers for £10m last summer, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Joe Aribo?

Despite his struggles this season, Taylor has described Aribo as a "good player" and thinks he could thrive at Southampton next term.

When asked if he could turn his Saints career around in the Championship, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't know. I think, ultimately, whoever comes into Southampton has got a massive rebuild. I think we could see a lot of players leave and Aribo's had interest from other clubs and even around Europe when he was at Rangers, so I don't know.

"Ultimately, if he stays, we can see him shine because he is a good player, but it hasn't really worked out for him at Southampton."

Should Southampton keep hold of Joe Aribo?

Without a doubt. He could be a real asset for them in the Championship.

The Scottish Premiership is probably much closer to that division in quality than the Premier League and Aribo absolutely flourished there.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Charlton Athletic man produced 51 goal contributions in 149 outings for Rangers.

He also played a huge role in the Gers' run to the Europa League final last season, even managing to score in the final.

With Aribo capable of playing at that level, he could be an incredible option for Southampton to have next term. Ultimately, it hasn't worked out for him at St Mary's so far, but the quality is certainly there.