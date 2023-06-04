Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia will push to leave St Mary's this summer if a Premier League club comes knocking, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old is attracting interest from several sides and could be available following the Saints' relegation to the Championship.

Southampton transfer news — Roméo Lavia

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Lavia as they look to strengthen their midfield.

The same outlet claims that his former club Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in him.

Southampton signed the Belgian from the Premier League champions in a deal worth up to £14m, as reported by BBC Sport.

He only arrived at St Mary's last summer, but with the Saints dropping down to the Championship, it looks like he could already be off.

What has Alex Crook said about Roméo Lavia and Southampton?

If a Premier League club comes in for Lavia, Crook is expecting him to ask for a move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the talkSPORT reporter said: "I'm told he was really keen to move on in January. It's been suggested that maybe he might wait and see what Man City do because they've got that buy-back option. I'm not sure about that. I think if he can get a Premier League club and a big one this summer, then he'll push for it."

How did Roméo Lavia perform in the Premier League this season?

It's no surprise that some of the country's biggest sides are looking at Lavia. While he's still just 19 years of age, the Belgium international has managed to make a real impression in the top flight.

According to WhoScored, he made 2.1 tackles per game, which was the second-highest average in his squad. He was also hard to stop at times, winning 1.7 fouls a match. No player currently at St Mary's was fouled more often.

"I'm a big fan," Theo Walcott told talkSPORT when discussing Lavia back in January. "He's obviously had a few injuries, but he's coming back.

"He's young. He's 18/19 when he's off the field, but when he's on the field, it's mad. It's like he's played over 200 games in the Premier League — that's how much I rate him."

Considering all of the above, Lavia could be a really good asset for Russell Martin, who's expected to take over at St Mary's, in the Championship. But it'd be a bit of a shock if he managed to keep hold of him.