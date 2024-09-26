Southampton prodigy Tyler Dibling's superb start to the Premier League season could be compounded with a rise through the England ranks, according to reports - with the youngster pushing for a move further up the Young Lions' ranks in the ilk of Jude Bellingham.

Dibling has shot to prominence this season after two starts in the Premier League. The youngster made five appearances for the Saints last season, but having made a handful of cameo outings from the bench earlier this campaign, his start in the 5-3 win at Cardiff City in the League Cup saw him register two assists, announcing himself onto the scene. Starts have since been rewarded for the prodigy and with his name in shining lights, the youngster is pushing to move further up the England ranks to feature in the under-21 team, according to the Daily Mail.

Dibling 'To Push' For England Promotion

His superb start to Premier League life could see him jump ranks

The report states that Dibling is pushing for a promotion at England youth level after his strong start to life at Southampton in the Premier League.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Player 205 13th Goals 1 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =3rd Shots Per Game 0.8 =9th Dribbles Per Game 1.8 =1st Match rating 6.81 2nd

Dibling has been one of the Saints' best players this season at just 18 years of age, featuring in all five of their top-flight games so far, with two of those being starts - and that has impressed staff throughout the England ranks.

Dibling has made an appearance for the Three Lions' under-19's, but he is expected to move through the age groups to either the under-20 side or the under-21's, if he continues his development at the rate that he has done for the past month or so.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dibling has four goals in 25 appearances for England's youth ranks

In the past, Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho have all been quickly moved up the ranks for the Young Lions via the FA's system in previous years, and with Dibling being a player who is creating excitement at youth level, he could well be next to follow suit having made his Premier League bow with aplomb.

Dibling Could Become a Premier League Star

His cameos already have been superb

Even Dibling's outings this season make it obvious as to why Manchester United would want to sign him, and why Chelsea did sign him back in 2022, only for him to return to St. Mary's to fast-track for first-team football.

The winger is always positively thinking, driving at the heart of defences without the usual fear that some youth players can show when stepping into the big time, and having utilised that to win a penalty against Diogo Dalot when United came to the south coast, it was a big sliding doors moment in Dibling's career.

His goal against Ipswich Town was extremely well taken, waiting for Jacob Greaves to commit before producing a superb touch, where he opened his body and wrong-footed goalkeeper Arijanet Muric before calmly slotting into the bottom corner to give the Saints the lead.

That type of composure is rarely seen amongst young players, and it's that extra footballing genius that will likely see Dibling boost himself from the under-19 squad into the under-21's, despite his age - and if he can continue his form in the Premier League, it will see another superb youth product from the conveyor belt of Saints' academy.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-09-24.