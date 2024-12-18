Southampton fans continue to receive bad news as their poor start to the Premier League campaign snowballs on - and with Russell Martin's sacking accompanying the club being rooted to the bottom of the table, talkSPORT have now reported that teenage sensation Tyler Dibling is 'stalling' on a new deal at St. Mary's after being let down in talks.

Dibling made a handful of appearances last season as Saints were promoted from the Championship, but it's been his burst onto the Premier League scene that has seen him make a name for himself with some jinking, adventurous performances. However, Saints' poor season as a team means that Dibling could be on his way out of the club - especially with the news that he has stalled on a new deal.

Report: Tyler Dibling 'Stalls' on New Southampton Deal

The youngster is picking up vast Premier League interest

The report from talkSPORT states that, with Southampton's survival in the Premier League already looking like an 'impossible' task for them to achieve, they now face losing Dibling as a result of their shortcomings.

The publication have previously reported that Dibling is being scouted by Manchester United and Newcastle United, but their latest update is that the 18-year-old wing wizard is now stalling on a new deal on the south coast.

'Reliable sources' at talkSPORT claim that Dibling feels disrespected by the way that talks over extending his stay have been handled, and that could force his exit in the coming months.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 1 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =3rd Shots Per Game 1 =4th Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.51 5th

Dibling has made 17 appearances for Southampton this season, being one of their only positives this season in a campaign that has yielded just five points in the Premier League - but having already left the club once for Chelsea in July 2022, before returning just two months later, Dibling could be set to leave Southampton once again after his superb performances.

Where Dibling could go next remains to be seen. Southampton have given the youngster's development a huge boost this season by offering him experience against the top players in the world, and he's repaid them by scoring against Ipswich Town alongside winning penalties against both Manchester United and Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has 29 England youth caps, scoring five goals.

But whether he would claim first-team minutes elsewhere remains to be seen, especially in a league that largely favours results over development - in which it can be quite difficult for teenage players to garner minutes.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-12-24.