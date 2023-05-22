Southampton striker Adam Armstrong could be handed a "fresh start" under Russell Martin next season, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from St Mary's, but Jones has backed him to stay and shine in the Championship with the Saints.

Southampton transfer news — Adam Armstrong

Last month, The Sun claimed that Ipswich Town would target Armstrong if they won promotion to English football's second division, which they've since done.

However, the forward has made it clear that he wants to stay at Southampton. "I want to stay. It doesn’t matter what happens to the club," he was recently quoted as saying by the Daily Echo. "I want to stay and hopefully do well for this club.

"There are always a lot of rumours and the rumours that have been out about me have been totally false, so I don’t know where that’s come from. That is what it is but I’m looking forward to finishing the season strong."

If Armstrong does remain at St Mary's, he will link up with Martin, who's set to become Southampton's new permanent manager, according to Sky Sports.

What has Dean Jones said about Adam Armstrong and Southampton?

Jones thinks Armstrong dropping back down to the Championship with Southampton could be good for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I mean, it'd be a fresh start for him. He knows that's the level that he can score goals at. I think Southampton should look at it as a positive that they've got a player that they know can score goals at that level. Southampton do have players that are going to be leftover from this season that will actually do well next year.

"It might be the perfect confidence boost for him to go and get 20-odd goals in the Championship, get Southampton back up and then start to prove himself again at the very top level. Good player when they signed him — it looked like a decent signing — so sometimes you need to take that step backwards then start moving forwards again."

Should Southampton keep hold of Adam Armstrong?

They should, at least for another season. While the Englishman has certainly struggled during his time in the Premier League, he's excelled in the Championship.

As per Transfermarkt, Armstrong has scored just one goal in 29 top-flight outings this term. However, the former Blackburn Rovers man, who cost Southampton £15m, as reported by The Guardian, registered 28 times in 40 appearances during his last campaign in the second tier.

If he can replicate that kind of form next season, then the Saints will have a great chance of winning promotion.