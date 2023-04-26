Southampton forward Theo Walcott has been left feeling "frustrated" at times this season, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 34-year-old hasn't been a regular starter at St Mary's despite being fit for the majority of the campaign, and Crook says that's annoyed him a bit.

Southampton news — Theo Walcott

Southampton manager Rubén Sellés recently heaped praise on Walcott following his goal in the Saints' 3-3 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.

"Theo has been a capital player for me since I took the team," Sellés was quoted as saying by the Daily Echo after the game. "I think he’s shown how good he is, how he managed to have this big team spirit, and I think it was special for him to come back here.

"I’m very proud of the work he did. He’s a magnificent player. I can’t say anything else than this."

While he's been able to make an impact of late, Walcott's outing in north London was only his eighth start in the Premier League this season, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Alex Crook said about Theo Walcott?

Crook says Walcott has been frustrated with his lack of opportunities at St Mary's in the current campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the talkSPORT reporter said: "Theo obviously came through the academy, so like [James] Ward-Prowse, he genuinely cares about trying to keep them up. I know he's a bit frustrated because he was fit for most of the season.

"People just assumed that he was injured. He wasn't, he just wasn't being picked. And since he's come back into the team, I think he's done really well."

Has Theo Walcott been underused at Southampton this season?

Given the predicament they're currently in and some of his recent performances under Sellés, maybe you can argue that Walcott, who's earning £75,000 a week, according to Spotrac, has been underused.

Caught up in a relegation battle, perhaps his experience earlier in the campaign could've really helped the Saints.

In total, the former Arsenal man has made over 390 appearances in the Premier League and scored 80 goals (also via Transfermarkt).

At 34, Walcott is obviously not the player he once was. Perhaps that's something that Sellés' predecessors, Nathan Jones and Ralph Hasenhüttl, acknowledged and why they overlooked him when he was fit.

Sellés clearly feels that Walcott still has something to offer, though, and his decision to start him at the Emirates obviously paid off as Southampton managed to claim a crucial point.