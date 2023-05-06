Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is one player who'd leave St Mary's almost immediately if Rubén Sellés' side are relegated this season, believes journalist Dean Jones.

However, Jones says he's unaware of any movements from the player's representative to get some sort of deal sorted now.

Southampton transfer news — James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse is currently being linked to a host of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham.

According to the MailOnline, Spurs are keeping an eye on the 28-year-old and recently sent scouts to go and watch him.

With it now looking likely that Southampton will be playing in the Championship next season, Ward-Prowse may very well fancy a move this summer.

He's currently valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, but Jones expects the Saints to demand a fee closer to £50m if they do decide to sell him at the end of the campaign.

What has Dean Jones said about James Ward-Prowse and Southampton?

Jones hasn't heard anything to suggest that Ward-Prowse's people are trying to engineer a move away from the club now but reckons he'll leave if relegation does happen.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I'm not aware of any movements from his representative to find a new club, but I also don't think they necessarily have to do that because given Southampton's situation, other clubs are going to start circling like vultures, looking to poach a few in this team. And if that's going to happen, then James Ward-Prowse is going to be one that goes almost immediately you'd imagine."

Who could Tottenham face competition from for James Ward-Prowse's signature?

As already mentioned, Ward-Prowse is attracting interest from more than one Premier League club. If Southampton want a bidding war, there's a chance that they could get it.

On top of Spurs, Manchester United are also thought to be keen on the England international.

According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag is "hell-bent" on signing a new midfielder this summer and Ward-Prowse is a target for the Dutchman.

Southampton will be desperate to keep hold of Ward-Prowse. He's their captain and such an important player for them, making more than 400 appearances for the south coast outfit, as per Transfermarkt.

However, should they drop down to the Championship, retaining their skipper and some of his team-mates will probably be mission impossible.

Even if the Saints do stay up, with the likes of Tottenham and United circling, Ward-Prowse could still be on his way out.