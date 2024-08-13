Highlights Southampton are in discussions over Kyle Walker-Peters' future at the club.

Spurs' academy graduate has been linked with a return to North London.

Aston Villa remain interested in signing Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso.

Southampton manager Russell Martin revealed the club are ‘in discussions’ over star defender Kyle Walker-Peters’ future amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs academy graduate has been linked with a return to North London for some time, and according to GMS sources, he could still be on the move before the transfer window slams shut on 30 August.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season and has been linked with several clubs across England this summer, including Tottenham and West Ham.

According to the Daily Echo, Walker-Peters has been offered a new contract but is still considering his options before making a decision on whether to extend his stay with the Premier League returnees.

After Emerson Royal’s departure to AC Milan last week, Tottenham could soon step up their chase of Walker-Peters and bring back the defender to compete with Pedro Porro for places in Ange Postecoglou’s starting eleven next season.

Spurs could also end up giving an opportunity for Djed Spence to impress Postecoglou in the 2024/25 campaign after a promising pre-season on his return from loan.

The 27-year-old is yet to resolve his future

Speaking at Southampton’s annual fans’ forum ahead of the new season, Martin revealed that the Saints are in discussions with Walker-Peters over his future at the club:

“We're in discussions with him and he will make a decision based on his career. It won't be the fact that we don't want to keep him or haven't tried to. “We are trying to keep him here for the longer term. Short term, I hope he's here for the season, whatever happens. It's not ideal for someone to be in the last year.”

After sitting out the majority of pre-season, Walker-Peters returned to action in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Getafe and is reportedly in line to start at Newcastle United next weekend.

The 27-year-old, who has been called "phenomenal", would count towards the home-grown player list at Spurs as he graduated from the club’s academy in 2017.

Southampton value Walker-Peters at approximately £20 million, a figure that Tottenham are likely to consider given their current financial situation.

Spurs have just splashed out £65million on their club-record signing Dominic Solanke, who joined on a six-year deal last week.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Senior Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Tottenham 24 1 5 Southampton 167 6 9

Lo Celso Eyed by Aston Villa

Among the clubs interested

Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in signing Tottenham outcast Giovani Lo Celso, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Alongside Real Betis, Villa have been named as a potential destination for the Argentina international, who could depart Spurs after being left out of their squad to face Bayern in a pre-season friendly.

According to Romano, Lo Celso could still leave the club in the final 20 days of the transfer window, with several clubs monitoring his situation.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-08-24.