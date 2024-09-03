Southampton have endured the worst possible start to their new life in the Premier League after recording three losses in three games, but one shining light of their shambolic entrée to the top-flight is right-back Yukinari Sugawara, who has already become a hit with fans on the south coast according to Sky Sports journalist Sam Tighe.

A 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on the opening day of the season saw Southampton rue their chances as they played against 10 men for over an hour, with a mistake from goalkeeper Alex McCarthy gifting Joelinton the chance to open the scoring, before a 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest followed. A 3-1 defeat at Brentford massively highlighted their defensive mishaps and Russell Martin will be wary of his team conceding goals.

But there is one silver lining, with Sugawara picking up his plaudits after his £7million arrival during the summer transfer window.

Sugawara is Looking 'Awesome' for Southampton

The defender was one of their lesser-known signings

Southampton have splashed almost £100million on transfers this summer, including £18million on last season's loan star Flynn Downes from West Ham United, £15million on Cameron Archer from Aston Villa and a £25million outlay on Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal - who does bring some much-needed experience to a squad that wasn't good enough to feature in the Premier League last time out.

Southampton's Premier League statistics - Premier League ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 1 20th Goals conceded 5 =17th Shots taken per game 14 =7th Shots conceded per game 15.3 =15th xG 4.38 13th

But at present, their best signing looks to be the capture of Sugawara from AZ Alkmaar after his superb goal in the capital at the weekend - and with some other huge displays already, Tighe believes that he is a Saints fan favourite. Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, the Sky Sports journalist said:

"Southampton signed a right-back, Yukinari Sugawara, who is looking awesome. "The fans love him. He's super dynamic, and he scored their first goal of the season, and he was only about £7million - so they're in the value for money category down there."

Southampton Must Sort Defensive Lapses

Their playing style doesn't work in the Premier League

Whilst Southampton have made some strong signings in defence this season, some of their defending in the game against Brentford at the weekend was nothing short of shambolic.

Kyle Walker-Peters' lax back pass was a schoolboy error that was only saved by some heroic defending from Taylor Harwood-Bellis, but the former Manchester City man was caught dawdling on the ball for the Bees' opener that saw Bryan Mbeumo score after a rebound had hit the post.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton conceded 63 goals last season - only two more than relegated side Birmingham City.

Some more poor communication between Jan Bednarek and Harwood-Bellis then saw Mbeumo grab his second of the game to leave Saints high and dry, and the team collectively ball-watched as Yoane Wissa turned home Brentford's third to mark a retched day.

Of course, Sugawara's strike was top notch, and in the end he was one of the few defenders who didn't directly lead to a goal - so he could be one to watch as one of their better players throughout the campaign. But if Russell Martin doesn't sort his defensive lapses out again in the near future, he could oversee Southampton's second relegation in two Premier League seasons and an immediate return back to the Championship.

