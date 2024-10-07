Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling has been praised for his performance against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, despite his team’s 3-1 defeat.

After a goalless first half at the Emirates, it was the Saints who took the lead shortly after the break courtesy of Cameron Archer. However, Arsenal were back level within minutes following Kai Havertz’ strike from the edge of the box.

Two further late goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka secured a crucial win for the Gunners, who remain third in the Premier League standings. Southampton, on the other hand, are stuck in the relegation zone with just one point from their opening seven games.

Dibling praised for display v Arsenal

The 18-year-old has featured regularly this season

Southampton starlet Dibling is having somewhat of a breakout season in the Premier League. After making just one Championship appearance for the south coast club last term, the 18-year-old has started four of their seven Premier League fixtures in recent months.

He played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal on Saturday, and his performance was a strong positive despite the defeat. Daily Mail journalist Isaan Khan awarded the youngster a seven out of 10 for his display, which was the joint highest rating among all the Southampton players.

Khan wrote:

'Southampton's most impressive player. Nearly set a goal up with a cross after 49 minutes, having beat Calafiori out wide. And later struck a post with a left-footed shot.'

Dibling is a product of the Southampton academy, and he’s spent his entire career so far with the club, apart from a very brief spell in Chelsea’s youth set-up two years ago. He was officially promoted to the first team this season, and has enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent weeks.

Dibling to be ‘rewarded’ with new contract

He opened his Premier League goalscoring account this season

Saturday’s performance against Arsenal has been one of a number of strong outgoings from Dibling this season. He scored his first Premier League goal for the club in the 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town last month, and the winger also registered two assists in their Carabao Cup second round victory over Cardiff City back in August.

According to The Mirror, Southampton are set to reward Dibling with a bumper new contract. The teenager last signed an extension back in December 2023, and his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Dibling 2024/25 stats for Southampton in all competitions Stat: Appearances 9 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes played 488'

The article claims top Premier League clubs are already circling round Dibling, with Tottenham and Manchester United both rumoured to be interested in the starlet. In a bid to fend off any imminent pursuits, the Saints are eager to ensure the attacker is tied down at St Mary’s long-term.

It has also been claimed Newcastle United are long-term admirers of Dibling, while clubs in Germany are also monitoring his progress at Southampton. A strong campaign from the youngster could give Southampton a major boost in their anticipated battle for Premier League survival.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 07/10/24)