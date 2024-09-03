Southampton fans will have been over the moon that Russell Martin managed to get them promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, despite some treacherous spells in the Championship last season - though their start to a rebirth in the top-flight hasn't exactly given the club confidence. And many have predicted the Saints to suffer a return to the second-tier already after a series of losses, with the i reporting that their season could become 'bleak' if they aren't careful.

A loss to 10-man Newcastle United on the opening day wasn't the worst result in the world, but a 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest set alarm bells ringing and their 3-1 loss at Brentford on Saturday - which should have been more - leaves them pointless already at this stage in the season. Committing to playing out from the back, the Saints are being found out and they need results from somewhere if they are to survive.

Southampton Need a Result to Halt 'Bleak' Season

The Saints have been poor already and need to stop the rot

Writing for the i paper, journalist Daniel Storey stated that Southampton have spent huge amounts of money this summer in what was a huge gamble to remain in the Premier League - and if they fall short, their campaign could look bleak ahead of a potential return next year. He said:

"This is going to sound harsh, so let me offer apologies in advance. Shout at me when I get proved wrong or shout at me because you like shouting about football; entirely up to you. "Southampton signed 18 different players this summer, not quite Nottingham Forest 2022-23 levels but not far off. They have spent over £100m and that surely represents a significant gamble upon staying up. "And yet, when the transfer window opened, I reckoned that Southampton most needed central defenders (they conceded two fewer goals than relegated Birmingham City in the Championship last season) and a prolific centre forward (Adam Armstrong was their top scorer last season, but had a record of four goals in 68 Premier League appearances). "For all the money spent, I’m not sure that they have really done either. On Saturday at Brentford, Southampton started Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in central defence. Not only were all three at the club last season, two of them were prominent when Southampton finished bottom of this division two years ago.

Southampton's Premier League statistics - Premier League ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 1 20th Goals conceded 5 =17th Shots taken per game 14 =7th Shots conceded per game 15.3 =15th xG 4.38 13th

"Up front, Southampton started Ben Brereton Diaz and Armstrong and Armstrong missed a glorious chance to give the visitors the lead. Brereton Diaz is a pest and can be creative, but he’s also got six goals in 31 career top-flight appearances. Off the bench came Cameron Archer: six goals in 39 top-flight appearances. "None of this is easy. But while Ipswich Town seem to have spent their £100m and with it got the potential nucleus for Premier League safety, with Southampton the key areas still look short. Add in Martin’s evident commitment to his way of playing and three poor results in three matches, and this late summer already needs a result quickly to stop it feeling a little bleak."

Southampton and Ipswich Recruitment Differs Vastly

The two clubs will be good case studies to keep an eye on

Whilst Southampton have made some good signings in the form of Adam Lallana, Flynn Downes, Harwood-Bellis and more, there is still the notion that their side isn't quite at the required level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton spent 11 consecutive years in the Premier League before suffering relegation

Ipswich Town have, by contrast, built what is a young, Championship super team with the potential to be a top-flight side and as a result, if they can gel this season to stay up, more money can be spent in next summer's transfer window to make a real stab of Premier League solidarity. Southampton can't quite say the same and it will be interesting to see where both end up come May.

Related Jamie O'Hara's Relegation Verdict on 'Pathetic' Southampton Jamie O'Hara has slammed Southampton's style of play after the Saints suffered their third successive defeat to start the new season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-09-24.