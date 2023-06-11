Prior to their most recent run of 11 years in the Premier League, Southampton were teetering into the bracket of yo-yo status. The Saints in their famous red and white stripes have historically bounced between the football league and English football’s prized asset; the top flight. Following their last relegation in 2004, Southampton went into a sharp decline, and just five years later were relegated to League One, a trajectory the current crop will certainly be looking to avoid.

With a new manager confirmed in the progressive Russell Martin, who fosters a "total football” approach, prospectively, Southampton will be looking to play a possession-based game. Let’s take a look at how they might line up come August.

GK - Gavin Bazunu

On loan at Portsmouth during the 2021/22 season, the Irish-Nigerian shot-stopper did the unspeakable and joined Southampton. At just 21, Bazunu was a mainstay between the sticks at St Mary’s last season, and despite conceding 56 goals displayed glimpses of potential, with his top-flight experience being a fundamental part of his maturation process as a keeper.

RB - Tino Livramento

Brought in from Chelsea, big things were expected of Tino Livramento. Unfortunately, after rupturing his cruciate ligament in April 2022, the right-back has spent almost the entirety of the 22/23 season watching on from the sidelines. With Kyle Walker-Peters often linked with moves away from St. Mary's, Livramento remains his natural successor if the former Tottenham man does depart this summer.

CB - Armel Bella-Kotchap

The towering, Armel Bella-Kotchap is definitely a player to watch out for next season. The 6’3 central defender has represented Germany at all levels, including two caps for the first team.

CB - Jan Bednarek

Jan Bednarek has made over 150 appearances for Southampton during a six-year stay at the club. Following a loan spell at Aston Villa at the start of the 22/23 campaign, the Polish international was recalled by his parent club and then starred in their final 18 games.

LB - Ryan Manning

Getty

Ryan Manning is one of several Swansea players understandably linked to joining up with their ex-gaffer. The Irish left-wing-back is out of contract this summer and looks likely to switch the South of Wales for the South of England.

RM - Nathan Tella

Getty

Nathan Tella was instrumental in Burnley’s immediate return to the promised land of the Premier League last term. Wreaking havoc down the right flank, the pacey, technically-gifted, and forward-thinking playmaker didn’t have the phrase “tap-in” in his vocabulary and scored scorcher after scorcher. Naturally, Burnley’s interest in making his loan deal permanent has been well-publicised, but the Saints will be eager to hold on to a player who could be scintillating for them next season.

CM - Carlos Alcaraz

Getty

Signed from Racing Club during the 2023 January transfer window, Argentinian 20-year-old, Carlos Alcaraz was a crucial player for Southampton towards the end of last season, providing four goals and two assists while playing in a variety of roles. The creatively astute midfielder will surely make up one of Martin’s midfield duo.

CM - Will Smallbone

Getty

With Southampton’s golden boy James Ward-Prowse expected to exit this summer, options in Saints’ midfield look awfully light, but with Will Smallbone returning from a prosperous loan at Stoke, the agile playmaker could certainly help to ease the woes of a Ward-Prowse-shaped departure.

LM - Samuel Edozie

Getty

Plucked from Manchester City’s seemingly fail-proof Academy production line, left-winger Samuel Edozie joined Saints on deadline day last August. The tricky offensive player made 17 Premier League outings for Southampton and was subsequently called up to the England U-20 World Cup squad.

ST - Adam Armstrong

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Southampton - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - August 14, 2021 Southampton's Adam Armstrong celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact yo

Adam Armstrong is somewhat of a goalscoring maverick at Championship level, bagging 56 goals and 20 assists during stints at Bolton, Blackburn and Barnsley. He became a leading Championship marksman at Ewood Park with 28 goals during his most recent campaign in the second-tier.

ST - Che Adams

The Scotland international is one of the more experienced heads in the club’s dressing room, and although the 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest, the upsurge in form from Taiwo Awoniyi means he may be seen as a second choice. That may well see him stay at St. Mary's and considering his ability to score goals at Premier League and international level, his conversion rate will only increase lower down the pyramid.