Southampton remain in the race to sign Armando Broja, despite Ipswich reportedly opening talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for the striker, according to Sky Sports.

Broja endured a miserable 2023/24 campaign, starting just six Premier League games for the Blues, before managing just 88 minutes of league football in the second half of the season during a temporary stint at Fulham.

Despite this lack of game time, several clubs have emerged as potential suitors for the Albanian, with the aforementioned Southampton and Ipswich expressing interest, while Everton and AC Milan have also been linked.

The Toffees were understood to be in talks to land the number nine valued at £30 million earlier in this window, while the Saints are interested in bringing him back to the club after a fruitful loan spell in the 2021/22 season. Sky Sports suggest that Ipswich have entered discussions with Chelsea over a prospective move for Broja, although the west London side would prefer to sell the player permanently.

Everton and Southampton Still Interested in Broja

The striker is surplus to requirements at Chelsea

One of Chelsea's several successful academy graduates in recent years, Broja has struggled to break into the English giants' first team. After successive impressive loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Southampton, the 22-year-old was expected to feature regularly at Stamford Bridge, but has only made 38 appearances for the club in the last two seasons.

Now, Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the widespread interest in Broja by cashing in on the ace who was previously described as "dangerous". Enzo Maresca deems the forward to be surplus to requirements, with the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku ahead of him in the pecking order.

Posting a clip on X, Sky Sports revealed that Ipswich have initiated talks over a move, although Southampton remain interested:

Chelsea are reportedly demanding a permanent departure, which may give Southampton the edge over competitors Everton and Ipswich, given their greater financial scope. Russell Martin has already added striker Ben Brereton Diaz to his ranks, while the Saints have also completed a deal for Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.

It's understood that Martin could be keen on signing Broja in addition to Archer, as he looks to create more competition for Adam Armstrong, while Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu is also set to join the South Coast club on a loan deal.

Broja's 2021/22 Premier League Statistics (For Southampton) Appearances 32 Goals 6 Shots Per 90 2.05 Expected Goals Per 90 0.27 Key Passes Per 90 0.46 Expected Assists Per 90 0.01 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.51

Saints Could Also Sign O'Riley

Celtic are looking for £25m

Southampton have already bought in 14 players this summer, while the additions of Archer and Ugochukwu, as well as the pursuit of Broja, suggest more is to come. The newly promoted side have been linked heavily with Celtic's Matt O'Riley, with Martin claiming that they'll have to 'wait and see' whether they move for the midfielder.

O'Riley excelled at Celtic Park last season, scoring 18 goals and registering 13 assists in the Scottish Premiership, and has thus inevitably attracted interest. Martin wants to add increased goal threat to his midfield department, and has identified the Dane as a target, although Celtic are looking for in excess of £25 million for the playmaker.

