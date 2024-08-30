Southampton are unlikely to sign another striker before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to the Southern Daily Echo’s club reporter Alfie House.

The Saints have been linked with attackers, including Flamengo’s Pedro, but further incomings in that department are not anticipated at this stage. It’s been a busy summer so far for the newly-promoted Premier League side, with upwards of 10 new arrivals.

A new striker would be a ‘surprise’

Hours remain in the transfer window

As the clock ticks down to 11pm, clubs across England are scrambling to get last-minute deals over the line. Southampton is among the clubs to be busy on deadline day, but a new striker is currently not on the agenda.

That’s according to House, who says a new no.9 would be a surprise given they have already signed Cameron Archer from Aston Villa this summer. Ben Brereton Diaz has also been brought in for a lesser fee from Villarreal, meaning centre-forward isn’t an area of the pitch that needs immediate attention.

Archer has been one of the Saints’ most high-profile arrivals this transfer window, as he joined for a £15million fee from Villa. The 22-year-old signed a four-year deal with Southampton earlier this month and remains under contract until 2028.

Southampton ‘close in’ on winger

He spent last season on loan at St Mary’s

While a new striker is unlikely, Southampton appear to be closing in on a permanent deal for former loanee Ryan Fraser. That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam, who claims he could become the club’s second deadline day signing.

The 30-year-old joined Newcastle United on a free transfer from Bournemouth back in 2020, but he spent last season on loan at Southampton. He scored eight goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last term, and registered three assists.

McAdam claims final details are to be ironed out, but there is a deal in principle for him to leave St James’ Park before the 11pm deadline. Southampton are winless from their first two Premier League games following their promotion from the Championship.