Southampton have submitted a formal bid to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Russell Martin’s side have reportedly launched an initial proposal to bring Ramsdale to St. Mary’s this week as they look to solve their goalkeeping woes ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Eager to bring in an experienced name before the window slams shut, Southampton had to cancel the move for Feyenoord shot-stopper Justin Bijlow due to the results of his medical.

The newly-promoted side are now understood to have reopened talks with Arsenal over Ramsdale’s arrival, with all parties ‘optimistic’ about concluding the deal, according to Romano.

Gavin Bazunu’s injury in April forced the Saints onto the goalkeeping market – the 22-year-old will be out until 2025 after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Southampton are now aiming to bring in competition for veteran shot-stopper Alex McCarthy, who started in goal for the Saints’ first two Premier League games against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Saints Launch Bid for Arsenal Star

David Raya’s understudy expected to leave

According to Romano, Southampton have reignited their interest in Ramsdale in recent days and have now launched a formal proposal to bring the 26-year-old to St Mary’s this summer:

Ramsdale - described as being "amazing" by Mikel Arteta - was displaced by David Raya as Arsenal's No. 1 last season and has failed to earn his spot back since, making just 11 appearances for the Gunners in the past 12 months.

Raya’s strong start to the season proved once again that the England international will likely need a move away from the Emirates to get regular Premier League minutes.

Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 6 5 2 Champions League 1 1 0 FA Cup 1 2 0 EFL Cup 2 3 1 Community Shield 1 1 0

According to Romano, if Ramsdale were to leave in the coming days, Arsenal have a replacement ready for the 26-year-old in Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, who has already agreed personal terms over a summer move to North London.

Last season, Garcia’s impressive performances between the posts helped Espanyol return to La Liga at the first time of asking, as the 23-year-old made 21 appearances in all competitions.

The highly sought-after goalkeeper was previously linked with moves to Real Madrid and Liverpool, but Arsenal now appear to be favourites to secure his signature ahead of the transfer deadline.

Southampton Launch Yuri Alberto Bid

Talks ongoing over Brazil international's move

Southampton have presented a new bid for Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto as they look to bring in the Brazilian ahead of the transfer deadline, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Considered an important player for the club, Yuri Alberto would bring versatility to Russell Martin’s squad, as he can operate in a number of areas across the frontline.

Since joining Corinthians in 2022, the 23-year-old has made 129 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 43 goals and adding 12 assists.

Yuri Alberto could provide a much-needed boost to Southampton’s frontline, which has struggled in front of goal in the first two games of the Premier League season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-08-24.