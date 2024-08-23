Southampton have stepped up their interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, although it's understood that there is a gap in the valuations of a loan deal between the two clubs, according to United Stand journalist Sam C.

Ramsdale lost his place in the Arsenal team last season, being usurped by David Raya in between the sticks. As a result, the England international made just six Premier League appearances and is now understandably on the hunt for a move away.

There had been hope that the shot stopper could 'command quite a bit of money' but the Gunners now seem resigned to losing their back-up keeper on loan. Southamtpon retain interest in the player and believe they could seal a late temporary move for him, although their current £2.5 million loan fee offer is half of what the North London outfit are demanding.

Saints Want Ramsdale on Loan

The south coast club do have an alternative

After developing at Sheffield United, Ramsdale established himself at Bournemouth, making 37 appearances in the Premier League during the 2019/20 season as the Cherries were relegated. An £18.5 million switch back to Bramall Lane saw him play for a side that again lost their top-flight status.

Despite these consecutive relegations, Arsenal invested £25 million in the goalkeeper in the summer of 2021. Two seasons as number one at the Emirates saw him make 89 appearances for the Gunners and described as 'exceptional' by his manager Mikel Arteta.

Now however, a move away from North London looks to be on the cards. Initial hopes that Ramsdale would earn a blockbuster move to a side competing for Europe have diminished, with an acceptance within Arsenal emerging that a loan switch is more likely.

Southampton, Wolves and Bournemouth are all said to be potential suitors for the 26-year-old, all of whom are looking to negotiate a temporary deal. Providing an update on the saga on X, journalist Sam C revealed that the Saints have touted an offer worth £2.5 million, with 80% of the wages covered, a proposal which is unlikely to meet Arsenal's demands:

The South Coast club's advancement in a deal for Justin Bijlow, along with the competition from Wolves and Bournemouth, suggests Russell Martin's pursuit of Ramsdale may not lead to a deal. Arsenal will be confident that between one of the three suitors, their requirements will be matched.

Ramsdale's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 38 Goals Conceded 43 Clean Sheets 14 Saves Per 90 2.47 Save Percentage 70.6% Crosses Stopped Per 90 0.58 Pass Accuracy 69.7%

Saints Advancing on Bijlow

They've tabled an offer

As Sam C alluded to, Justin Bijlow has been identified as an alternative number one to Ramsdale, with the Saints making a bid for the Dutch keeper. With Gavin Bazunu out injured until next year, and Alex McCarthy not deemed at the level at 34, Martin is desperate to acquire a new number one in the remaining week of the window, and it appears either Bijlow or Ramsdale will be the player they land.

Feyenoord are said to be open to sanctioning a deal for Bijlow, who was part of the Netherlands' squad for the Euros this summer. The 26-year-old also impressed in the Eredisive last campaign, making 17 appearances under Arne Slot.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 23/08/2024