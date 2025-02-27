Southampton are continuing to sink without trace in the Premier League this season, with the south coast outfit remaining on nine points in one of the worst-ever top-flight campaigns - and talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has stated that he would be 'amazed' if Ivan Juric was still their boss next season, with a return to the Championship closing in.

Southampton have recorded back-to-back 4–0 defeats at the hands of Brighton and Chelsea over the past seven days to keep themselves on nine points, currently below Derby County's dismal record of just 11 points throughout the campaign - and, having been bottom since early November, their immediate return to the second-tier looks inevitable. Russell Martin didn't give Juric an easy start, but with just four points from 11 games, he's had a terrible start himself as Southampton boss.

Crook 'Would be Amazed' if Juric Stays at Southampton

The Croatian hasn't changed anything up from Russell Martin's dire spell

Decisions such as playing midfielder Joe Aribo at centre-back whilst England cap Taylor Harwood-Bellis is on the bench haven't helped his case, and the Croatian could see his side relegated in early April if results go against them in that time.

Ivan Juric's managerial statistics - record by club Club Games managed Win percentage (%) Genoa 56 24.29 Hellas Verona 79 29.11 Torino 122 36.07 Roma 12 33.33 Southampton 12 16.67

And that has led Crook to state that he'd be 'amazed' if Juric was still at the St. Mary's helm by the start of next season, with the club taking their 'first steps' to having the Croatian sacked by appointing Simon Rusk to their backroom staff. Crook said:

"I would be amazed if he's still the Southampton manager for the start of next season. They've already appointed Simon Rusk as a more senior member of management. I think that could be the first step towards Ivan Juric being forced out of the club. "And I think it's a disastrous appointment. He's playing an attacking midfielder in Joe Aribo as centre-half when he's got better centre-backs on the bench. "Tyler Dibling is clearly their most talented outfield player. His confidence has absolutely gone through the floor since Juric - who is a bit of an old school disciplinarian manager - came in. "I think Sport Republic have made a right shambles of it, to be honest."

Southampton Could Be Relegated in Just Over a Month

They're running out of time and early April could seal their fate

Saints could be relegated in four games' time if results go against them. A tough trip away to top side Liverpool already looks daunting, before they play Wolverhampton Wanderers, who sit 17th, the weekend after.

If Wolves beat Everton and the Saints, they'll go 19 points clear of Southampton with just nine games to play. And, should the south coast club then lose to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur alongside Wolves beating one of West Ham United or Ipswich Town, it will signal Southampton's return to the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Southampton only muster two draws from 11 games, their nine losses cannot exceed a goal difference of minus 24 - as that would see their current tally (-46) exceed Derby's (-69), thus making them the worst Premier League side of all time.

Their recruitment has not been exceptional, to say the least. They have made some smart signings such as Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards and Aaron Ramsdale - but the likes of Charlie Taylor, Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer have not added any quality to their squad whatsoever.

Relegation was on the wall from the get-go, and Juric won't have to deal with the consequences if Southampton let him go by the end of the campaign.

Statistics courtesy of Soccerway. Correct as of 27-02-25.

Related Journalist 'Sick of' Southampton After What's Happened Now Southampton have been one of the worst teams to grace the Premier League in recent seasons and one journalist has gone in hard on the south coast club

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.