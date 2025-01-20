Southampton are in talks with Rennes over a deal for ex-Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara, according to TBR Football.

The Saints are closing in on their first signing under Ivan Juric, with Rennes attacker Albert Gronbaek’s move now nearing completion, and appear to be targeting a double swoop from the French club, with Kamara in their sights.

Per the report, talks over the Finland international’s January move to St Mary’s are ongoing after he fell out of favour with manager Jorge Sampaoli in France.

While an agreement has yet to be reached, Kamara is understood to be a player of concrete interest for the Saints and Juric, who is expected to welcome multiple signings this month.

Southampton in Talks for Glen Kamara

Alongside Albert Gronbaek

According to TBR Football, Gronbaek may not be the only player swapping Rennes for Southampton this winter, with Kamara now a subject of talks as well.

The 'monster' 29-year-old, who left Leeds for Rennes in July, has struggled for regular minutes in Ligue 1 lately, making just one 13-minute cameo since the start of December.

The Finland international penned a four-year deal with the French club upon his arrival but appears to have fallen out of favour with Sampaoli, who was appointed as new head coach last month.

Southampton are expected to remain active in January and may welcome two or three new signings to support Juric, after he went winless in his first five Premier League games.

The Saints are also on the verge of appointing their new director of football, Johannes Spors, although he is likely to join after the January window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Spors will oversee all of Sport Republic’s clubs, including Goztepe and Valenciennes, and has previously served as global sporting director of 777 Group, whose stable of clubs included Genoa, Standard Liege, Vasco da Gama and Hertha Berlin.

Ivan Juric's Southampton Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Losses 5 Goals scored 4 Goals conceded 14 Points per game 0.00

