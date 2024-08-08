Highlights Southampton have been linked with 18-year-old Bordeaux youngster Alpha Diallo

They face competition from a handful of clubs in France for his signature.

Diallo signed his first professional deal in June this year and is under contract until 2027

Southampton have been credited with interest in Bordeaux youngster Alpha Diallo, who signed his first professional deal earlier this summer.

The Saints are gearing up for a return to the Premier League after a season-long absence following their relegation in 2023. They reached the play-off final last term and narrowly beat Leeds United to secure a place back in the top flight.

So far this summer, they have made eight additions, including the permanent signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City after a positive loan spell. Ben Brereton Diaz, Adam Lallana and Flynn Downes are also among the new arrivals so far in this transfer window.

Southampton ‘interested’ in Bordeaux starlet

He recently signed a professional deal

Southampton are in the mix to sign 18-year-old Bordeaux starlet Diallo, according to reports in France. Le 10 Sport claim the talented prospect is attracting interest from clubs in France and abroad this summer, despite only signing his first professional deal with his club earlier this summer.

The article claims Lens and Lyon have set their sights on the young attacking midfielder, while Southampton have already submitted an offer. He is a product of Bordeaux’s academy and only turned 18 back in February.

Interest in Diallo has emerged after Bordeaux filed for bankruptcy last month following the collapse of takeover talks with Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group. They were relegated to the third tier and have renounced their professional status, spelling the end of a historic club with six league titles to their name.

Hoffenheim ‘submit bid’ for Southampton man

He has two years left on his current deal

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim are interested in signing Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap, according to Sky in Germany. The report claims a bid has been submitted for the 22-year-old defender and he is open to completing a move abroad.

Stuttgart were also in the mix for Bella-Kotchap, as Southampton previously rejected a €10million bid earlier in the window. Now, it appears Hoffenheim have stolen a march and are likely to get a deal over the line this month as the push forward with the signing.

Armel Bella-Kotchap 2023/24 stats for PSV Eindhoven in all competitions Stat: Appearances 9 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 458

Bella-Kotchap is a Germany international that began his career in his homeland, having previously represented the likes of VfL Bochum. He moved to England in 2022 to join Southampton and spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven. However, his campaign was hampered significantly by a shoulder injury, and then he spent the majority of the second-half of the season on the bench with limited game time.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.