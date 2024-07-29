Highlights Southampton are reportedly close to securing a loan move for Villarreal’s Ben Brereton Diaz.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Villarreal until 2027 having joined from Blackburn last summer.

Reports claim the winger has flown to England to undergo a medical with the Premier League side.

Southampton are reportedly close to completing another signing as Ben Brereton Diaz is poised to return to the Premier League and complete a medical, according to Football Insider.

The Saints have been one of the busier clubs this transfer window following their promotion from the Championship last season. They have made several big additions, including the permanent signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City after a successful loan spell last term.

Yukinari Sugawara, Ronnie Edwards and Nathan Wood are also new recruits, while former Southampton and Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana and left back Charlie Taylor were among the free agents to also join earlier in the window. Southampton begin their 2024/25 Premier League campaign away at Newcastle on August 17.

Diaz ‘Set for Medical’ at Southampton

He’s currently at La Liga side Villarreal

Southampton target Diaz - labelled as "elite" by Gary Brazil previously - is heading to England for a medical with Southampton, according to reports. Football Insider claim talks are ongoing between the Premier League side and the player over a deal, but a medical has been booked.

Diaz, born in Stoke, began his career in England at the academies of Stoke City, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. He signed for Blackburn Rovers in 2018, where he went on to make 177 senior appearances.

Ben Brereton Diaz 2023/24 stats for Villarreal and Sheffield United combined Stat: Appearances 36 Goals 6 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,760

He joined La Liga side Villarreal on a free transfer last summer, signing a deal until 2027. However, the 25-year-old spent the second half of the 23/24 campaign on loan with Sheffield United, who suffered relegation at the end of last season.

At international level, Diaz represented England at various youth levels before switching allegiances. He made his Chile debut in June 2021 and now has 33 caps to his name along with seven goals.

Southampton ‘Register Interest’ in Lauriente

He is under contract at Sassuolo until 2027

Elsewhere, Southampton have registered their interest in Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente, according to reports. Football Insider claim the 25-year-old is available for transfer this summer following the Italian club’s relegation to the second tier at the end of last season.

The article claims Southampton are alert to the situation, but they will face competition from elsewhere if they opt to pursue a move. Lazio and clubs in Turkey are among those keen on the former France youth international.

Lauriente is a former Rennes youth player and he made two senior appearances for the club before he joined Lorient on a permanent deal in 2020. Two years later, he signed for Sassuolo on a long-term deal until 2027.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.