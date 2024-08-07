Highlights Southampton have been linked with Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho and Celtic’s Matt O’Riley.

A report from the BBC suggests the Saints are in fact targeting both players this summer.

Southampton will return to the Premier League next season following one campaign in the Championship last term.

Southampton are hoping to sign both Fabio Carvalho and Matt O’Riley this summer, according to BBC Radio Solent journalist Adam Blackmore.

The Saints will return to the Premier League next season following their promotion from the second tier. They were initially relegated at the end of the 2022/23 season, but clinched a place in the play-offs and beat Leeds United in the final to secure the third and final promotion spot.

Under manager Russell Martin, Southampton have had a busy summer so far with the permanent signing of defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City after an initial loan spell. They have also acquired Flynn Downes, Ben Brereton Diaz and Adam Lallana, among others.

Southampton ‘Target’ Two Signings

They’re preparing for a return to the Premier League

Southampton have been linked with both Celtic’s O’Riley and Liverpool’s Carvalho in recent weeks. But, according to the BBC’s Blackmore, it’s not a case of one or the other, and they want to bring both players to St Mary’s.

Carvalho is likely to leave Liverpool on a permanent basis this summer if interested clubs match his reported £15million valuation. O’Riley, on the other hand, has plenty of admirers in the Premier League, and Southampton are among then.

Blackmore told BBC Radio Solent:

“I think Saints would like to get him [Carvalho] and O’Riley, not one or the other. But, the O’Riley deal has become stuck as Celtic are not exactly quick to respond to communications.”

Southampton Ready to ‘Submit Offer’ for Striker Target

He is under contract at Aberdeen until the summer of 2026

Elsewhere, O’Riley and Carvalho aren’t the only names linked with a move to the south coast. According to the Daily Mail, Southampton are preparing to submit an offer for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

The report states that Spanish side Espanyol opened the bidding last week, but their offer fell heavily short of Aberdeen’s £6.5million asking price. It has now been claimed Genoa and Southampton are ready to join the race.

Bojan Miovski 2023/24 stats for Aberdeen across all competitions Stat: Appearances 53 Goals 26 Assists 4 Minutes played 4,256

Miovski, 25, began his career in North Macedonia, before he had a brief spell in Hungary a couple of years ago. In 2022, he signed for Scottish side Aberdeen, where he has gone on to make just shy of 100 appearances across all competitions, and has scored 44 goals. The deal he signed two years ago upon his arrival was a four-year contract, which keeps him at Aberdeen until the summer of 2026.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.