Highlights Southampton's relegation has resulted in significant departures from the squad, but the club has managed to secure substantial fees for their outgoing players, putting them in a strong financial position for the future.

Southampton's recruitment strategy has focused on bringing in players who are capable of gaining promotion from the Championship, raising questions about whether they can retain these talents if they fail to return to the Premier League.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes, two key players on temporary deals at Southampton, are likely to extend their stay at the club next season as they fit the profile that the club is looking to build with. However, there is uncertainty regarding the future of Che Adams, who could leave on a free transfer if not convinced to stay.

Southampton may need to gain promotion back to the Premier League to convince some of their players to stick around, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on the future of a key duo at St Mary's, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After suffering relegation to the Championship last season, it was a busy summer for the Saints as they attempted to keep hold of some of their stars. Unfortunately, they couldn't convince a host of players to stick around. If they want to continue attracting new signings and keep their squad intact in the future, then a return to England's top flight may be necessary.

It was a summer of change at St Mary's

Naturally, when a club gets relegated, they have to accept that they are going to lose a host of assets. The key is to ensure that they receive significant and adequate fees for those who are departing, and Southampton certainly did that. Although they may not have invested nearly as much as they brought in, it puts them in a good financial position for the future, whilst also having a squad capable of competing at the top of the league.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Sam Bellis (Barrow) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

In terms of incomings, Russell Martin and his recruitment team didn't spend a huge amount and some additions were loans. However, it didn't make sense for the club to spend the money they received for the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, on players of similar value. If the Saints forked out over £100m on new signings and failed to gain promotion, it would put them in an incredibly difficult financial situation.

Southampton managed to convince a host of players to drop down from the Premier League to come to St Mary's, so there's no doubt their squad is capable of gaining promotion. The question would be, can they keep hold of these talents, and are they good enough to avoid relegation from England's top flight?

Although Southampton's squad is looking strong and capable of a fight to gain promotion from the Championship, some of their best performers aren't guaranteed to still be at the club next season. Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes are both currently on temporary deals at St Mary's, and they may return to their respective clubs when the campaign is over.

Jones has suggested that there's a good chance that Harwood-Bellis and Downes will look to extend their stay at Southampton next campaign. The journalist adds that they are both players who are the kind of profile that the Saints are looking to build with now. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I think from a player's point of view, they won't be too focused on outside influences affecting player contracts and stuff. But in terms of the way the club is run and how they want to set up for the future, they want Harwood-Bellis and Downes to become part of the furniture. And if that means that they need to win promotion, then they'll understand that there is an external pressure that comes as a result of it. So they are both players that are really good types for what Southampton are trying to build right now. And I still think that there is a good chance that they'll be around beyond this season."

Russell Martin could lose more players

Although a host of players who wanted to continue playing in a top league around Europe departed in the summer, some of Martin's squad could be looking for a return to the Premier League in January. Che Adams, who is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, was heavily linked with a move away during the latest transfer window, with Everton holding talks to secure his signature, per BBC.

With Adams yet to sign on the dotted line and commit to staying at St Mary's, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the south coast club cash in when the winter window opens for business. If Southampton are unable to convince him to stick around, then they could lose him on a free transfer next summer.