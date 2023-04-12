Southampton ace Tino Livramento returning to fitness when he is ready will be a 'silver lining' for boss Ruben Selles, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old was signed on the South Coast from Chelsea back in 2021 for £5 million and the Blues have a £25 million buy-back clause inserted into his contract at St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton latest news - Tino Livramento return

Late last month, the Southern Daily Echo reported that Livramento had pictured himself making a return to training following nearly a year on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

Previously, there had been some hope that the Croydon-born defender could make his comeback in the early stages of 2023; however, he suffered further complications around the festive period, which halted him once again on the road to recovery.

There is no real timescale, according to boss Selles, on when the youngster will be ready to feature again for the first team; nevertheless, the signs are good that he is finally over the worst of things after being hauled off on a stretcher against Brighton & Hove Albion last year.

In his time at Southampton, Livramento has made 32 appearances in all competitions, registering one goal and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Tino Livramento?

Journalist Jones thinks that Livramento returning when he is ready will be a major boost for Southampton.

Jones told GMS: "I think it's definitely a silver lining to have Livramento coming back into the side now; he's a player that they will have missed for sure. We all know the qualities that he's got and what he's capable of."

Will Southampton be able to keep a hold of Tino Livramento this summer?

Aside from Chelsea's buy-back clause for Livramento, there have also been reports of interest in the 20-year-old from other suitors in the Premier League.

Earlier this year, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed, writing for CaughtOffside, that both Arsenal and Manchester City are likely to keep tabs on the full-back in forthcoming transfer windows and could make a move for his services if he manages to regain his fitness and perform well.

At present, Southampton are at the foot of the Premier League table and sit four points adrift of Everton in 17th place. Their ability to keep star players such as Livramento may be compromised significantly if the Saints do indeed fall into the Sky Bet Championship this term.

Despite this, it is good to see Livramento back in training and hopefully, he can make his comeback on the field in the not-too-distant future.