Southampton are reportedly back in the market for a new manager and are eyeing a move for talented Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior, according to TBR Football.

The Saints hired Ivan Juric in December 2024, following a dismal run of form under previous boss Russel Martin, but the Croatian tactician has managed to coach just two wins from 13 outings, losing all the remaining eleven. The club remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just nine points, and relegation to the Championship for next season is seemingly inevitable.

According to Jack Rosser, Southampton have already decided they will part ways with Juric this summer once their relegation is mathematically confirmed, and they are now preparing for life after the 49-year-old's departure.

Southampton Targeting Strasbourg Head Coach Rosenior

The Englishman has enjoyed a strong campaign with the French outfit

Rosenior took over from Patrick Vieira as Strasbourg boss in July 2024, and has since lifted the BlueCo-owned outfit to seventh place in Ligue 1, just two points away from Conference League qualification. It's an impressive jump from their previous 13th-placed finish from last term, and it has seen the manager land on the radar of clubs around Europe.

TBR Football note that BlueCo "would be loathed" to lose "one of the best British coaches", and face a challenge to keep a hold of his services amid growing interest.

Liam Rosenior's Managerial Career Statistics Club Duration Matches Win rate Derby June 2022 - September 2022 12 58.3% Hull City November 2022 - May 2024 78 34.6% Strasbourg July 2024 - Present 28 46.4%

A return to England could be an enticing switch for Rosenior though, who previously started his career as a head coach with stints at Derby and Hull City between 2022 and 2024.

Described as being "very versatile" with his tactical decisions, Rosenior has been labelled as a "fantastic young coach" with a "possession dominant" style of play that could appeal well to fans at St Mary's stadium.

Meanwhile, Southampton have made a point to keep their options open as they continue their search for a next manager. Per Rosser, Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl was a target when Martin was dismissed last year, but talks stalled over "compensation demands". The Saints could return for the German, though TBR Football notes that they could be asked to cough up £5 million to pay for the release.

