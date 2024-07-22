Highlights Southampton will have to break the Scottish transfer record to sign Matt O’Riley.

Southampton will have to break the Scottish transfer record to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley this summer, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Saints are preparing a marquee transfer bid for the Denmark international, who could become Celtic’s most expensive departure in history.

According to the publication, O’Riley is rated at around £30million – a fee in a similar region would eclipse the £25million that Arsenal paid Celtic for defender Kieran Tierney five years ago.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is reportedly keen on a reunion with O’Riley – the pair worked together at MK Dons before O’Riley moved to Scotland and became a key player for the Hoops in recent seasons.

The 23-year-old is now attracting serious interest from several clubs around the continent, as Celtic are unwilling to let O’Riley leave for cheap.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the Scottish giants have already rejected Serie A side Atalanta’s proposal for the midfielder, who could depart Parkhead two years after joining in January 2022.

Saints to ‘Push Boat Out’ for O’Riley

A top target for Premier League returnees

The £30 million-rated O’Riley is a target for several Premier League clubs this summer – according to the Sunday Mirror, Brighton are also showing interest in the attacking midfielder.

With Southampton boss Russell Martin reportedly ready to ‘push the boat out’ to snap up the Denmark international this summer, competition for O’Riley’s signature is set to heat up ahead of the last month of the transfer window.

The London-born star - labelled as "phenomenal" by Brendan Rodgers in May - could soon become Southampton’s eighth signing this summer with the Saints having so far been focused on reinforcing their backline ahead of their Premier League return.

Last season’s Celtic Player of the Year, O’Riley enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Hoops, scoring 19 goals and registering 18 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Matt O'Riley Celtic Stats (2023/24) Appearances 49 Goals 19 Assists 18 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 4,291

The 23-year-old could now bring Celtic a hefty profit – in 2022, O’Riley was acquired from MK Dons for just £1.5million.

In January, Fulham’s academy graduate faced serious interest from top clubs across Europe, as Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan were keeping tabs on his incredible season in the Scottish Premiership.

Southampton Eye Armando Broja

Could return to St. Mary’s Stadium

Southampton are interested in Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who looks set to depart Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the Saints are currently displaying the most interest in the 22-year-old, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Looking for a fresh start this summer, Broja will be keen to bounce back after an underwhelming spell at Fulham last season.

After joining on loan in January, the Albania international spent just 81 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League and failed to get onto the scoresheet for the Cottagers.

