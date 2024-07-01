Highlights Southampton are plotting a £20m bid for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

O'Riley's potential transfer could break Celtic's record fee for Kieran Tierney and Jota.

The Saints face competition from multiple Premier League clubs for Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham.

Southampton are preparing a marquee summer transfer bid for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley ahead of their Premier League return, the Daily Record has reported.

According to journalist Scott Burns, the newly-promoted Saints will offer Celtic £20m plus add-ons in the race for O’Riley, who could become Celtic’s record-breaking departure.

A bid for O’Riley could eclipse the £25m fee Celtic received for left-back Kieran Tierney, who joined Arsenal in 2019, and winger Jota’s move to Al-Ittihad last year.

The Daily Record reports that Southampton boss Russell Martin is a big fan of the midfielder, who disappointingly missed out on Denmark’s squad for Euro 2024 this summer.

Martin and O’Riley worked together at MK Dons previously before the midfielder moved to Scotland and became one of the standout stars of Celtic in recent seasons, with the Dane saying he still keeps in contact with his former manager.

Southampton, who are looking to avoid the drop back to the Championship next season, will be looking to spend wisely in the transfer market amid Financial Fair Play concerns.

Martin’s side are willing to strengthen a number of positions ahead of their Premier League return to avoid last year’s scenario when all three newly-promoted sides failed to avoid relegation.

Matt O’Riley Eyed by European Clubs

Attracted major interest in January

O’Riley, who signed a new deal with Celtic in October until 2027, is coming off another solid season for the Hoops as he helped Celtic lift the league and cup double.

According to the Daily Record, the 23-year-old attracted ‘major interest’ earlier last season as multiple top European clubs were interested in the Denmark international.

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid saw their loan-to-buy deal turned down in January, and Inter Milan have also watched his situation closely at Celtic.

Last season’s Celtic Player of the Year, O’Riley now looks poised to secure a big-money move after signing from MK Dons in 2022.

In 2020, the versatile midfielder saw his contract expire with Fulham – only six months later, MK Dons offered him a deal before he left for Celtic in a £1.5m deal.

Celtic are now looking to make a huge profit on O’Riley this summer – according to recent reports, the Hoops are looking for £30m for the central midfielder.

Matt O'Riley Celtic Stats (2023/24) Appearances 49 Goals 19 Assists 18 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 4,291

Southampton Interested in Jobe Bellingham

Face Premier League competition

Southampton are interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, but face stiff competition from multiple Premier League sides, including Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Bellingham, who is reportedly valued at £20m by Sunderland this summer, enjoyed an impressive debut season at the Stadium of Light and became a key player for the Black Cats.

In 47 appearances in all competitions, the 18-year-old netted seven times and registered one assist as Sunderland finished 16th in the Championship.

Russell Martin’s side have now identified Bellingham as a top target this summer, GMS have reported previously.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-07-24.