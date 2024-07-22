Highlights Southampton are ready to offer £12m for Jesuran Rak-Sakyi after having an initial bid rejected.

Crystal Palace prefer a Championship loan for Rak-Sakyi, due to lack of impact last season with only 6 Premier League appearances.

Hull City and Leeds United are also interested, but Southampton could sway Palace with an offer.

Southampton are not going to be thrown off by Crystal Palace rejecting their opening bid for youngster Jeserun Rak-Sakyi, according to reports - with the south coast side ready to up the ante in a bid to sign the youngster by offering almost double their opening offer for the Eagles starlet.

Rak-Sakyi burst onto the scene on a loan deal at Charlton Athletic back in 2022/23 with 15 goals and eight assists in League One as a 19-year-old, but last season saw him sat on the bench at Selhurst Park in a campaign that stunted his development. Southampton could change that - and Alan Nixon has stated via his Patreon that the club are willing to offer £12million in a bid to land their man.

Southampton "Ready" to Bid £12M for Rak-Sakyi

The youngster could be on his way to the south coast

The report states that the Saints are ready for make an increased offer for the Palace youngster - with a fee of around £12million set to be submitted by Russell Martin's men ahead of a prospective second bid.

An initial £7million offer was rebuffed by Dougie Freedman and co, but not being deterred in a bid to land their man, Southampton are ready to almost double their initial bid as they give Palace food for thought.

Palace do believe that Rak-Sakyi is a superb long-term prospect, being labelled as 'remarkable' by former boss Roy Hodgson - and would prefer him to undergo a Championship loan after failing to make any real impact on the Palace team last season with just six substitute appearances in the top-flight.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's League One statistics - Charlton squad ranking, 2023/24. Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 43 2nd Goals 15 1st Assists 8 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

Southampton are aiming to change that notion, though it might take more to land their man. Hull City and Leeds United are also thought to be in the race, with the latter in a good position given that Palace would prefer a loan deal rather than a sale - though if Southampton offer top money, that could sway their decision.

Palace may not be willing to sell Rak-Sakyi just yet given that they have sold Michael Olise, and despite talks advancing for Emile Smith Rowe and Ismaila Sarr in a bid to replace the French youth international, they haven't replaced the Bayern Munich-bound star yet which could cause problems for Southampton until the Eagles do find a replacement.

Southampton Need Attacking Recruits

The Saints have been defender-heavy in the transfer market

No fewer than five defenders have been signed by Southampton ahead of their return to the top-flight; and whilst they have been bolstered both long-term and short-term in that department, their side now needs goals to survive in the league.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' two consecutive promotions from the Championship to the Premier League with Burnley and Southampton respectively have proven that he is too good for the second-tier, whilst former Clarets teammate Charlie Taylor has sworn into the south coast on a free transfer to offer a sturdy head in defence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton spent 11 years in the Premier League before being relegated in 2022/23.

Ronnie Edwards and Nathan Wood have arrived as young defenders with potential in abundance, though it's unlikely that they will feature in the near future - whlist Yukinari Sugawara has come in from AZ Alkmaar to offer competition on the right-hand side of defence. Those five additions are all superb recruits from the Saints - but they made need more in order to thrive.

Whilst Adam Lallana and Flynn Downes have joined the club, Southampton have lost the loan signings of David Brooks, Ryan Fraser and Joe Rothwell, and alongside Che Adams departing on a free transfer, a bulk of their firepower from last season has been decimated. Rak-Sakyi may not have a lot of experience in the top-flight but he at least offers a long-term option who will improve with first-team experience.

