Southampton will give their academy talent the chance to shine in the Championship next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints’ higher-ups will be eager to return to the Premier League at their first attempt after 11 consecutive seasons in the top flight.

Southampton transfer news

Saints’ relegation to the Championship means there’ll be much change in the dressing room next season, with their star players likely to move on, not least their captain James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham are just one of the four clubs eyeing a move for the dead-ball specialist, according to The Sun.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT the talented youngster Romeo Lavia would push for a move away if a fellow top-flight side showed genuine interest.

Che Adams, who racked up eight goal involvements in the 2022/23 campaign, and has gained interest from top-flight survivors Nottingham Forest as they look to bolster their already-packed attacking options, according to Crook's transfer notebook for talkSPORT.

What did Dean Jones say about Southampton?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They spent years implementing this, this process of having a style of play throughout the whole club, obviously under Hasenhuttl it really was like every level everybody was playing in the same way. And it looked like they were all set up for the future.

“Now we’re going to see how much of that was worth it because Southampton are going to have to call on some of those players from the academy to see if they can cut it in the first team. And also, players, you know, they brought in over the last couple of years, that need to now step up.”

Which academy prospects will get a chance for the first team?

As Jones mentioned, the south coast side will now place reliance on those youngsters present to see them make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Tino Livramento missed the majority of the 2022/23 season through a cruciate ligament rupture, according to Transfermarkt, but did feature in Southampton’s two final games against Brighton and Liverpool, albeit for 13 minutes in both games.

The Croydon-born defender has attracted interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City, according to Caught Offisde, but will continue to monitor his return to action in the Championship, where he is expected to become a key squad member.

Another player which could see an increase in responsibility in the second-tier next season is 18-year-old centre-forward Dominic Ballard, who has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in the Premier League 2 this term.

Southampton scored the third-lowest number of goals during their relegation-battling season and may turn to Ballard to be a prime source of goals.

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, 16, came on for the final few minutes against Liverpool. It was a memorable moment for the young left-winger that may mark the beginning of a promising career, with an increase in game time surely a possibility for the Englishman.

However, it’s obvious that this transfer window will be imperative to how they perform next term and serious investment is required if they wish to bounce back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.