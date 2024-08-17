French side Strasbourg lead the race for Southampton striker Sekou Mara this summer, according to reports.

It’s been a busy transfer window for the Saints so far as they prepare for a new season back in the top flight of English football. The south coast club initially suffered relegation back in 2023, but spent just one season in the Championship before they won the play-off final to secure promotion back into the Premier League.

Russell Martin has made over 10 new additions to the squad this summer, including permanent moves, free transfers and loan deals. Recent arrivals include forward Cameron Archer in a £15million move from Aston Villa, as well as Lesley Ugochukwu on loan from Chelsea.

Mara ‘expected’ to complete Ligue 1 move

He joined Southampton in 2022

According to the Daily Echo, Southampton are in talks with French side Strasbourg over the sale of Mara. The article states there is an expectation the 22-year-old will return to France following his initial move from Bordeaux two years ago.

A further report suggests Saints will receive a fee in the region of £10million for Mara’s sale, should a move go through. That means they will roughly break even on the fee they initially paid for him in the summer of 2022.

Mara spent time in numerous youth academies in France, including Paris Saint-Germain, prior to his arrival at Bordeaux in 2017. He made his senior debut for the team in 2021, and made 36 first team appearances in total before he was signed by Southampton soon after. He initially struggled at St Mary's but was praised as "really exceptional" by manager Russell Martin last summer.

Sekou Mara 2023/24 stats for Southampton in all competitions Stat: Appearances 34 Goals 6 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,009

In both seasons at St Mary’s, in 2022/23 and 2023/24, Mara made just four league starts for the team, with the majority of his game time coming from the bench. He scored eight goals in total across all competitions in that time. Mara signed a four-year deal upon his arrival in 2022, so he currently has two years remaining on his deal at Southampton.

Saints confirm Archer arrival

He joins from Premier League rivals Aston Villa

As mentioned, Mara’s likely exit has been prompted by the arrival of Archer from Premier League rivals Aston Villa. The Saints confirmed the signing on Friday, as the 22-year-old completed a £15million move from Villa Park.

Archer is a graduate of Villa’s academy, and he made his senior debut in a Carabao Cup game in 2019, aged just 17. He spent last season at Sheffield United, but rejoined his boyhood club earlier in the summer. Now, he has departed on a permanent basis by signing a four-year deal at St Mary’s.

Last season, Archer featured 33 times for Sheffield United in the Premier League, and he scored four goals in that time. He also registered one assist in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea back in April. Archer was the Blades' third top scorer last term, behind another new Southampton recruit in Ben Brereton Diaz, and Oli McBurnie.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.