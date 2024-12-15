Southampton and Tottenham will go head-to-head in the Premier League at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday night with both teams looking to put an end to their poor run of form.

The Saints are currently rock bottom of the division with just one win all season, while Spurs are winless in their last five in all competitions including a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea at home in the league last time out before an away draw against Scottish outfit Rangers in the Europa League in midweek.

With a busy schedule and injury problems on both sides both managers could look at making changes to turn their fortunes around, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the sides to line up.

Southampton Team News

Stephens remains suspended

Russell Martin will be without his captain Jack Stephens as the defender continues to serve a four-game ban for his second red card of the season, but there is some positive news. Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu are both available after injury.

Adam Lallana has also returned to training and is in contention for selection, but the game comes too soon for Aaron Ramsdale although he is closing in on a return to action.

Southampton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jack Stephens Suspended 26/12/2024 Paul Onuachu Other 15/12/2024 Adam Lallana Hamstring 15/12/2024 Jan Bednarek Knee 15/12/2024 Aaron Ramsdale Finger 18/12/2024 Ross Stewart Calf 19/01/2025 Gavin Bazunu Achilles 01/02/2025 Will Smallbone Hamstring Unknown Juan Larios Other Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Martin shared an injury update on his squad.

Jan Bednarek's back, Paul Onuachu's back, which is really good, and apart from that we're all good. Al McCarthy's back fit and Rambo [Aaron Ramsdale]'s very close, he may be back for the Liverpool game but if not the Fulham game after that."

Southampton Predicted XI

McCarthy to start

Southampton Predicted XI: McCarthy; Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Walker-Peters; Downes, Fernandes; Dibling, Archer, Armstrong.

Southampton Predicted Substitutes: Lumley (GK), Bree (DEF), Taylor (DEF), Wood (DEF), Lallana (MID), Aribo (MID), Fraser (FWD), Brereton-Diaz (FWD), Onuachu (FWD).

With McCarthy fit and available he should come into the side in goal, while there could be a return for Yukinari Sugawara at wing-back. Adam Lallana's return to fitness should see him in the squad at least, while £75,000-per-week duo Onuachu and Brereton-Diaz are unlikely to displace Archer as the starting number nine.

Related Southampton ‘Expected’ to Axe ‘Bad Signing’ in January Blackburn Rovers and Watford are interested in signing Southampton winger and West Ham United loanee Maxwel Cornet.

Tottenham Team News

Postecoglou facing defensive crisis

Ange Postecoglou is facing a defensive injury crisis heading into this game with Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Ben Davies all ruled out through injury. In a boost to him Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon are available having been ineligible in midweek, but Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended once again.

Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Guglielmo Vicario are all long-term absentees and aren't expected to play again this year. Yves Bissouma is also suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Yves Bissouma Suspended 19/12/2024 Rodrigo Bentancur Suspended 26/12/2024 Ben Davies Hamstring 29/12/2024 Richarlison Hamstring 15/01/2025 Guglielmo Vicario Ankle 01/03/2025 Micky Van de Ven Hamstring Unknown Cristian Romero Hamstring Unknown Wilson Odobert Hasmstring Unknown Mikey Moore Illness Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou offered an update on his injured players.

"Obviously guys get injured and without getting too technical, you need to let the injury settle down before you get a real prognosis so it will probably be next week some time with Micky [Van de Ven] and Cristian [Romero]. Everyone got through last night, so they are all good to go. Biss is suspended this weekend, so he’ll miss out. "Ben [Davies], that was a week ago and it’s not as bad as we thought. There is a chance he’ll be back, hopefully, before the new year. So, that was positive. Again, initially, we were a bit worried, but you need to give it a week to settle down. The latest information I got this morning is that it’s nowhere near as bad as we thought it was and hopefully a quicker turnaround."

Tottenham Predicted XI

Werner to be axed

Tottenham Predicted XI: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie; Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Austin (GK), Dorrington (DEF), Spence (DEF), Reguilon (DEF), Bergvall (MID), Olusesi (MID), Werner (FWD), Lankshear (FWD), Williams-Barnett (FWD).

With a host of injury problems Archie Gray will get another start at centre-back in what will be a big test for him in his second league start of the season. Pape Sarr will anchor the midfield and Ange will likely opt for an attacking lineup with £40m man James Maddison getting the nod alongside Dejan Kulusevski, while £200,000-per-week forward Timo Werner will be on the bench after the manager's scathing assessment of his midweek performance.