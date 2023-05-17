Southampton star Che Adams could remain at St Mary's despite the club suffering relegation from the Premier League, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

A 2-0 defeat to Fulham last weekend confirmed that Ruben Selles' Saints will be plying their trade in the Championship next season.

Southampton transfer news - Che Adams

Adams has hinted that he is open to remaining on Southampton's books, despite dropping into the second tier, after releasing a statement on Twitter.

The Scotland international admitted to being 'gutted' after the south coast club were consigned to the drop, but gave supporters hope that he would not attempt to force through a move by insisting 'we'll bring the club back to where it belongs'.

Adams' vow comes after it had initially been suggested that he would move onto pastures new if Southampton were unable to avoid relegation, with Leeds United being admirers.

Everton are also understood to be interested in the striker, although their Premier League status is still hanging in the balance.

Adams is set to enter the final 12 months of his Southampton contract, which is worth £52,000-per-week, in the summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Adams?

Jones believes there is a possibility that Adams, who joined in a £15million switch from Birmingham City in 2019, will not be among the big-name stars to leave Southampton ahead of life in the Championship.

The respected journalist is confident that Saints will return to the top flight if they have a proven goalscorer on their books.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there is a chance he stays because I don’t think there will be loads of options.

"Whenever a club of this size goes down, all their established players are linked with transfers, but it is almost never the case that all of them actually leave.

"This team just needs goals when they go down and it’ll make sure they can come straight back up."

Would keeping Adams be a big boost for Southampton?

Transfermarkt data shows that Adams has scored 31 goals and registered an additional 15 assists during his time in Southampton colours, while he also has an eye-catching record in the Championship.

The 26-year-old has found the back of the net 34 times in 116 second tier appearances, so retaining his services could be pivotal as Saints look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Adams has also got his name on the scoresheet on 10 occasions this season, despite being short of service and playing for a side low on confidence.

The frontman has been handed an average match rating of 6.59 by WhoScored, a figure only bettered by five teammates, so Southampton should not rush to get Adams off their books when the transfer window reopens.