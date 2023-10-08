Highlights Transfer insider Dean Jones has warned that Southampton will be concerned by Che Adams potentially pushing for a move in January.

The striker has not committed his long-term future to Saints despite a new three-year contract being put on the table.

Adams was courted by Bournemouth, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League last season.

Southampton will be concerned that Che Adams will 'look to leave' St Mary's when the January window opens for business after transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update over the striker's future.

Although Saints offloaded the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Adams was among the in-demand stars to remain on the south coast as Russell Martin looks to instigate a promotion push.

Southampton transfer news - Che Adams

Adams has revealed that he is not on the verge of committing his long-term future to Southampton by penning a new contract as, according to the Daily Echo, he wants to remain fully focused on producing the goods on the pitch instead of holding in-depth negotiations behind the scenes.

The report suggests the Scotland international, who has left his current employers in a difficult position after entering the final 12 months of his £52,000-per-week deal, attracted interest from Bournemouth, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the summer window slamming shut on September 1.

Although Southampton put a three-year contract on the table as they fended off Adams' suitors just a matter of months after losing their top flight status, he has stopped short of signing on the dotted line despite the offer including the option of being named vice-captain.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Birmingham City marksman could look to quit Saints if his game time decreases after recent signing Ross Stewart returns from injury, leading to further question marks over whether he has a long-term future at St Mary's.

But Southampton held firm when Everton came calling in August, with the Toffees looking to tie up a £15million agreement, and Wolves failed in their attempts to strike a loan deal just a matter of hours before the deadline.

Adams has gone without a goal since August 19, despite finding the back of the net in each of Saints' first three matches of the season, but statistics highlight that he has remained one of Martin's key assets despite dropping to the bench for the win over Leeds United last weekend.

How Che Adams ranks compared to Southampton teammates this season Goals 2nd Assists =1st Shots per game 5th Key passes per game =6th Average match rating =6th All statistics according to WhoScored

Adams may seek Southampton exit in January - Dean Jones

Jones believes key decision-makers at Southampton, including boss Martin, will be fearful of Adams looking to push for a move away from the south coast when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

But the reputable reporter feels the frontman needs to remain focused on the task at hand as Saints eye an immediate return to the Premier League as they have given him the platform to become a Premier League-proven star.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"At the back of every person's mind at Southampton, there will surely be the threat that Che Adams is going to look to leave again in January or, at least, that there will be another offer for him to come in January because we know that he is a player capable of being in the Premier League right now. "But, at the same time, he owes it to Southampton to be fully focused on this moment and improving so that he can repay what they've given him over the years by allowing him to have this platform."

Is Adams better as an impact sub?

Adams had been limited to just 448 minutes of action since the Championship campaign got underway heading into Tuesday's clash with Stoke City in which he failed to come on, according to Transfermarkt, but he has certainly made an impact when he has come off the bench.

Two of his three goals this term have come after heading into the fray as a substitute, while Sofascore data highlights that he successfully completed one dribble, won an aerial duel and a ground duel after coming on during Southampton's win over Leeds last weekend.

The 27-year-old also performed admirably when he was forced to contend with a place on the bench last season, grabbing a brace as he turned the game on its head during a 31-minute outing against Leicester City in August 2022.

With the £15million Adam Armstrong making a productive start to the current season and Stewart preparing to make his mark when he recovers from injury, along with the uncertainty over where Adams' long-term future lies, he could be seen by Martin as a game-changing option later in fixtures rather than focusing on including him in the starting line-up.